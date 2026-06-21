Vancouver Goldeneyes Re-Sign Richmond's Katie Chan to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 21, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes today announced that forward Katie Chan has been re-signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. The signing was made during the league's Open Signing Period that began on Friday and allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 campaign.

From Richmond, BC, Chan scored her first career PWHL goal on December 16, 2025, against Ottawa at Pacific Coliseum in one of the 17 games she skated as a PWHL rookie. Prior to her debut, Chan started the 2025-26 season in the SDHL, scoring six goals and 10 assists through 17 games with Färjestad BK before earning a roster spot with the Goldeneyes out of training camp.

The 23-year-old developed in the British Columbia Elite Hockey League with the Fraser Valley Rush and Delta Hockey Academy prior to beginning her NCAA career at Colgate University, where she was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team in her freshman season. Chan transferred to Cornell University for her junior and senior seasons, playing alongside fellow Goldeneye Izzy Daniel and prospect Ashley Messier, Vancouver's 61st overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft, capping off her NCAA career with an ECAC Championship title in 2024-25.

The Goldeneyes now have 14 players under contract for the upcoming season with Chan joining forwards Abby Boreen, Izzy Daniel, Jenn Gardiner, Mannon McMahon, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Gabby Rosenthal, Anna Segedi and Tereza Vanišová, defenders Ashton Bell and Sophie Jaques, and goaltenders Emerance Maschmeyer and Kristen Campbell.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck was held on Wednesday where the Goldeneyes made five picks in the six-round process, selecting defender Caroline Harvey first overall.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2026

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