Fleet Extend Rooke of the Year Haley Winn Through 2028-29

Published on July 14, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has signed defender Haley Winn, the 2026 PWHL Rookie of the Year, to a one-year contract extension through the 2028-29 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Winn, who celebrates her 23rd birthday today, had originally signed a three-year Standard Player Agreement last August, prior to her rookie season with the Fleet.

Winn was voted a finalist for both the PWHL Defender and Rookie of the Year awards following her debut season in 2025-26 where she tied for third in points by a defender with 19 (5G, 14A) in 30 games, also tying for most points by a rookie rearguard. The Rochester, NY, native was Boston's first-round draft pick (second overall) in the 2025 PWHL Draft and made an immediate impact on the Fleet's blueline, averaging a league-high 26:45 time on ice in addition to 45 blocked shots. On the international stage, the Clarkson University graduate made her Olympic Winter Games debut in Milan, bringing home gold for Team USA, recording a goal and three assists in seven games.

Including Winn, the Fleet roster has 16 players signed for the upcoming season with forwards Loren Gabel, Taylor House, Ella Huber, Laura Kluge, Shay Maloney, Olivia Mobley, Jill Saulnier, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani along with defenders Amanda Boulier, Rylind MacKinnon and goaltender Amanda Thiele, plus PWHL Defender of the Year Megan Keller and Goaltender of the Year and MVP Aerin Frankel. Winn is the only player of the 16 currently signed through 2028-29.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page. To see the full overview of the status of PWHL player contracts, visit the PWHL Contract Guide here.

The Boston Fleet are accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information and to place your deposit visit our website.







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