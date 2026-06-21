New York Sirens Sign Elaine Chuli to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 21, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK -- The New York Sirens today announced the signing of goaltender Elaine Chuli to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. The signing was made during the league's Open Signing Period that began on Friday and allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 campaign.

Chuli is a three-year PWHL veteran who spent the 2025-26 season with the Toronto Sceptres after two years between the pipes with Montréal. She opened the season with three consecutive wins, including a 29-save victory against her former team at the Bell Centre on Dec. 27, 2025. For her career, the 32-year-old from Waterford, Ontario, has 13 wins in 27 appearances with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Prior to the PWHL, Chuli played for the PHF's Toronto Six where she won the 2022-23 Isobel Cup and was named Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22. She also spent a year in the PWHPA and two in the CWHL. At the University of Connecticut, Chuli set program records for single-season and all-time saves and graduated as the Hockey East all-time career saves leader.

The Sirens now have 17 players under contract for the upcoming season with Chuli joining fellow goaltenders Kaley Doyle and Callie Shanahan. The team's list of forwards includes Anna Bargman, Clair DeGeorge, Emmy Fecteau, Sarah Fillier, Elle Hartje, Kristýna Kaltounková, Denisa Křížová and Paetyn Levis, with defenders Lauren Bernard, Jaime Bourbonnais, Maja Nylén Persson, Dayle Ross, Nicole Vallario and captain Micah Zandee-Hart.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck took place Wednesday, where New York selected four forwards and two defenders across six rounds.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







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