Fleet Re-Sign Forwards Saulnier and Shirley to Two-Year Contracts

Published on June 18, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that veteran forwards Jill Saulnier and Sophie Shirley have each been re-signed to two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements through the 2027-28 season. The signings were completed during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provides existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Saulnier completed her first full season with the Fleet, appearing in 25 regular-season games with a career-high six points (2G, 4A), and made her PWHL playoff debut by competing in all four semifinal matchups and earning one assist. The 34-year-old from Halifax, Nova Scotia, was selected by New York in the seventh round (40th overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft and was acquired by Boston in a trade on Jan. 25, 2025. The Cornell University graduate is a two-time Canadian Olympian, winning gold in 2022 and silver in 2018. She has also competed in four IIHF Women's World Championships, earning one gold medal, two silver, and one bronze.

Shirley completed her third season with the Fleet, appearing in 22 regular-season games with a career-high nine points (3G, 6A), plus one goal during the Fleet's four playoff games. The 26-year-old from Saskatoon, SK, has now appeared in 70 career games in a Boston uniform following her 11th round (63rd overall) selection in the inaugural PWHL Draft. Prior to the PWHL, Shirley played five NCAA seasons at the University of Wisconsin, winning three National Championships (2019, 2021 and 2023).

The Fleet currently have seven other players signed for the upcoming season including forwards Ella Huber, Shay Maloney, Liz Schepers and Susanna Tapani, plus PWHL Defender of the Year Megan Keller, Rookie of the Year Haley Winn, and Goaltender of the Year and MVP Aerin Frankel.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck took place on Wednesday where the team selected two forwards and three defenders in the six-round process. The Phase 6 Open Signing Period begins on Friday.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page. To see the full overview of the status of PWHL player contracts, visit the PWHL Contract Guide here.

The Boston Fleet are accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information and to place your deposit visit our website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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