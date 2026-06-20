Fleet Re-Sign Forwards Loren Gabel and Laura Kluge

Published on June 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that forward Loren Gabel has been re-signed to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 season, and forward Laura Kluge has been re-signed to a two-year agreement through the 2027-28 season. The signings were initiated during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provided existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Gabel completed her third season with the Fleet, appearing in 16 games and earning two points (1G, 1A). The 28-year-old from Kitchener, ON, was selected by Boston in the fourth round (22nd overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft and has played 53 career games, amassing 12 points (7G, 5A). The Clarkson University graduate was a two-time National Champion (2017, 2018) and a Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award recipient in 2019. Internationally, Gabel won a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF Women's World Championships, scoring six goals in seven games.

Kluge appeared in 25 regular-season games and two playoff matchups in her first season with the Fleet in 2025-26, earning two points (1G, 1A), including her first career PWHL goal on Mar. 24. The 29-year-old from Berlin, Germany, spent part of the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Sceptres appearing in 13 regular-season games (2A) and made three playoff appearances. On the international stage, the St. Cloud State University graduate is a veteran with the German National Team, making her Olympic debut in February after representing her country three times at the U18 level and eight times in the top division of the IIHF Women's World Championship. Serving as an alternate captain, she shined in the Olympic Winter Games, coming out of the preliminary round tied for the tournament lead in scoring with a German record seven points (3G, 4A).

The Fleet currently have eleven other players signed for the upcoming season including forwards Ella Huber, Shay Maloney, Olivia Mobley, Jill Saulnier, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani, along with goaltender Amanda Thiele plus PWHL Defender of the Year Megan Keller, Rookie of the Year Haley Winn, and Goaltender of the Year and MVP Aerin Frankel.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page. To see the full overview of the status of PWHL player contracts, visit the PWHL Contract Guide here.

The Boston Fleet are accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information and to place your deposit visit our website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

Fleet Re-Sign Forwards Loren Gabel and Laura Kluge - Boston Fleet

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