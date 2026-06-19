Fleet Re-Sign Olivia Mobley and Amanda Thiele

Published on June 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that forward Olivia Mobley and goaltender Amanda Thiele have each been re-signed to one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements through the 2026-27 season. The signings were completed during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provided existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Mobley was selected by Boston in the third round (18th overall) in the 2025 PWHL Draft. The 24-year-old from St. Louis Park, MN, had five points (3G, 2A) in 10 games of her rookie campaign through January, then spent the latter half of the season on long-term injured reserve. She returned to appear in all four of the Fleet's playoff appearances. Mobley spent three seasons at Quinnipiac University before transferring to Ohio State where she won a National Championship in 2024. She ended her collegiate career with a graduate season at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where she appeared in 39 games and earned 27 points (19G, 8A).

Thiele made the most of her single start this season, helping Boston become the first team to clinch a berth in the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs with a 21-save win over Minnesota on Mar. 29. The 24-year-old from Milford, MI, joined the Fleet as a sixth-round pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft following a standout collegiate career at Ohio State University, earning two National Championships with the Buckeyes in 2022 and 2024. On the international stage, Thiele represented the United States and won gold at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

The Fleet currently have nine other players signed for the upcoming season including forwards Ella Huber, Shay Maloney, Jill Saulnier, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani, plus PWHL Defender of the Year Megan Keller, Rookie of the Year Haley Winn, and Goaltender of the Year and MVP Aerin Frankel.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck took place on Wednesday where the team selected two forwards and three defenders in the six-round process. The Phase 6 Open Signing Period begins on Friday.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page. To see the full overview of the status of PWHL player contracts, visit the PWHL Contract Guide here.

The Boston Fleet are accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information and to place your deposit visit our website.







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