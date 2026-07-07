Boston Fleet Announce Agganis Arena as Primary Home Venue for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 7, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today thatthe team is moving to Boston full-time, naming Agganis Arena the primary home venue for the 2026-27 season.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the Boston Fleet to Agganis Arena full-time," said Boston Fleet Director of Business Operations Laura Marie Davey. "The passion for the Fleet in the City of Boston has continued to grow since our first game at Agganis, and this move allows us to build on that momentum while creating new opportunities to connect with supporters throughout Greater Boston, the South Shore and Rhode Island. We're deeply grateful to the Lowell community and our partners at the Tsongas Center, whose support has been instrumental to the growth of our organization. We look forward to carrying that support with us as we begin this next chapter."

The Fleet's primary home venue was previously the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. The team first played at Agganis Arena during the 2024-25 season, drawing sold-out crowds in both regular-season appearances. Since March 2025, the Fleet have hosted six regular-season games at the venue, posting a 3-0-1-2 record and drawing four sellout crowds. The strong fan support has highlighted the growing demand for professional women's hockey in the City of Boston and helped establish Agganis Arena as a premier destination for the PWHL.

"We are deeply honored and proud to be the primary home venue of the Boston Fleet for the 2026-27 season,"said Agganis Arena Executive Director Kris Brassil. "Watching the growth of the PWHL and other women's leagues across sports has been nothing short of incredible. The Boston Fleet, the PWHL, and, most importantly, the fans have been a pleasure to host here at Agganis, and we're very excited to continue to build those relationships as a perfect complement to BU's proud hockey tradition."

The Boston Fleet are now accepting deposits for new Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. Fans interested in becoming Season Ticket Members can place a deposit today to secure priority access. Current Season Ticket Members will receive renewal details soon and no action is required at this time. For more information and to place your deposit visit our website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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