Fleet Re-Sign Forward Abby Newhook

Published on July 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has re-signed forward Abby Newhook to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. Newhook was among the team's three protections in Phase 3 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process.

Newhook was named to the PWHL All-Rookie Team in her first professional season with the Fleet, finishing second among first-year forwards with 14 points (7G, 7A) in 29 regular-season games. She made an immediate impact with three goals in her first four games, then went on to lead all rookies with a plus-17 rating and contributed one assist in four playoff appearances. The 23-year-old from St. John's, NL, was selected by Boston in the fifth round (34th overall) in the 2025 PWHL Draft following a four-year NCAA career at Boston College. As an Eagle, Newhook appeared in 142 games and totaled 113 points and served as captain in her senior season. When Newhook committed to Boston College, she became the youngest girl from Newfoundland (at age 14) to commit to a NCAA Division I program.

The Fleet roster now has 17 players signed for the upcoming season, including 15 returnees. Newhook returns alongside fellow forwards Loren Gabel, Ella Huber, Laura Kluge, Shay Maloney, Olivia Mobley, Jill Saulnier, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley, Susanna Tapani and newcomer Taylor House. The roster also includes newcomer Amanda Boulier and fellow defender Rylind MacKinnon, goaltender Amanda Thiele, plus PWHL Defender of the Year Megan Keller, Rookie of the Year Haley Winn and Goaltender of the Year and MVP Aerin Frankel.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.

The Boston Fleet are accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information and to place your deposit visit our website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

Fleet Re-Sign Forward Abby Newhook - Boston Fleet

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