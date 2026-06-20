PWHL Hamilton Signs Peyton Hemp to One-Year Contract

Published on June 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Hamilton News Release







HAMILTON, ON - PWHL Hamilton today announced that forward Peyton Hemp has signed a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 season as part of Phase 5 of the league's Expansion Player Distribution Process. Hemp's contract rights were acquired by PWHL Hamilton from the Ottawa Charge through the Expansion Roster Completion process to conclude Phase 4; Phase 5 provided teams with an exclusive window to re-sign their own players.

Hemp registered nine points (2G, 7A) in 30 regular-season games and one goal in eight playoff matchups during her 2025-26 rookie season for Ottawa. The 23-year-old from Andover, MN, tied for seventh in assists among the 2025 draft class, tied for second in scoring among Charge rookies, and was one of three PWHL newcomers with a shorthanded goal in 2025-26. Her playoff goal came in Ottawa's only win against the Montréal Victoire when facing elimination in Game 3 of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals. Prior to her fourth-round selection by Ottawa in the 2025 PWHL Draft, Hemp played four NCAA seasons at the University of Minnesota where she tallied 123 points (58G, 65A) in 156 career regular-season games and served as captain for her junior and senior campaigns. Internationally, Hemp won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

PWHL Hamilton now has 10 players under contract for the upcoming season, including Hemp, alongside Charge teammates and fellow forwards Brianne Jenner and Emily Clark (both Phase 2); forwards Alina Müller (Phase 2) and Abby Hustler (Phase 4); defenders Riley Brengman (Phase 4), Allyson Simpson (Phase 4), Nicole Gosling (Phase 2), Zoe Boyd (Phase 3), and goaltender Kayle Osborne (Phase 2).

The team also selected six players in the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding four forwards, one defender and one goaltender to the organization's roster on Wednesday.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

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