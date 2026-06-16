PWHL Hamilton Adds Peyton Hemp in Expansion Roster Completion

Published on June 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Hamilton News Release







HAMILTON, ON - PWHL Hamilton today announced the addition of forward Peyton Hemp ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Hemp joins the team from the Ottawa Charge following selection in the Expansion Roster Completion process to conclude Phase 4 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process, with PWHL Hamilton acquiring her contract rights.

Hemp completed her rookie season with Ottawa by registering nine points (2G, 7A) in 30 regular-season games and one goal in eight playoff matchups. The 23-year-old from Andover, MN, tied for seventh in assists among the 2025 draft class, tied for second in scoring among Charge rookies, and was one of three PWHL newcomers with a shorthanded goal in 2025-26. Her playoff goal came in Ottawa's only win against the Montréal Victoire when facing elimination in Game 3 of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals. Prior to her fourth-round selection by Ottawa in the 2025 PWHL Draft, Hemp played four NCAA seasons at the University of Minnesota where she tallied 123 points (58G, 65A) in 156 career regular-season games and served as captain for her junior and senior campaigns. Internationally, Hemp won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

On PWHL Hamilton, Hemp marks the final addition in Phase 4, following the two-year contracts signed by defenders Riley Brengman and Allyson Simpson and forward Abby Hustler. Hemp will reunite with Charge teammates Brianne Jenner and Emily Clark after both forwards signed in Phase 2. Additional Hamilton signings include forward Alina Müller (Phase 2), defenders Nicole Gosling (Phase 2) and Zoe Boyd (Phase 3), and goaltender Kayle Osborne (Phase 2). Hemp is one of four Hamilton players from the 2025 draft class following Gosling (first-round pick), Hustler (second-round pick), and Brengman (fourth-round pick).

With today's end to the Phase 4 signing period and expansion roster completion, each expansion team has 10 total players. Players eligible to be signed in Phase 4 were those not signed or protected in Phases 1-3, including players on expiring contracts and players under contract for 2026-27, while only players currently under contract or whose rights were held by an existing team were eligible for selection. Existing teams could lose a maximum of four players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season in Phases 1-4.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







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