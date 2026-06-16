PWHL Completes Phase 4 of 2026 Expansion Player Distribution Process with Expansion Team Signings and Selections

Published on June 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has completed Phase 4 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process, with today's 3 p.m. ET signing deadline and subsequent Expansion Roster Completion selection process, bringing all four expansion teams in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose to 10 players each. During Phase 4, all players who were not signed or protected in Phases 1-3 were eligible to be signed by one of the four expansion teams, including those on expiring contracts and those under contract for 2026-27, while only players currently under contract with an existing team were eligible for selection to complete the phase. The process moves into Phase 5 with an Existing Team Exclusive Re-Signing Period June 16 and 18.

Expansion Roster Completion was activated for Hamilton and Las Vegas to each select one player to conclude Phase 4. The order of selection was randomly determined with Las Vegas choosing ahead of Hamilton.

PHASE 4 EXPANSION SIGNINGS AND SELECTIONS

(Previous Team/Position/Contract Length)

Detroit (3): Shiann Darkangelo (MTL/F/2027-28), Ella Huber (BOS/F/2026-27), Nina Jobst-Smith (VAN/D/2026-27)

Hamilton (4): Riley Brengman (BOS/D/2027-28), **Peyton Hemp (OTT/F/2026-27), Abby Hustler (MIN/F/2027-28), Allyson Simpson (NY/D/2027-28)

Las Vegas (2): *Abby Boreen (VAN/F/2026-27), Katy Knoll (MIN/F/2027-28)

San Jose (2): Natálie Mlýnková (MTL/F/2026-27), Daniela Pejšova (BOS/D/2027-28)

*Selected by Expansion Roster Completion with the contract length representing Boreen's current contract term which has been acquired by Las Vegas.

**Selected by Expansion Roster Completion with the contract length representing Hemp's rights for next season which have been acquired by Hamilton.

All four expansion teams were required to add a minimum of two players during Phase 4. Detroit and Hamilton added additional players after signing fewer than the maximum of three players permitted in Phase 3 in order to reach the roster size of 10.

UP NEXT - PHASE 5: EXISTING TEAM EXCLUSIVE RE-SIGNING PERIOD - JUNE 16 (9 A.M. to 6 P.M. ET) AND JUNE 18 (9 A.M. to 6 P.M. ET)

Phase 5 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process takes place June 16 and 18, to allow existing teams the opportunity to negotiate with and sign their own remaining players on expiring contracts who were not previously signed during the first four phases. Eligible players can choose to sign with their own existing team or wait until the Phase 6 Open Signing Period, which begins June 19. Existing teams must make qualifying offers to retain the rights to their players selected in the 2025 PWHL Draft, with rights presently held for the 2026-27 season.

Existing teams can no longer lose any players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season. Teams could only lose a maximum of four players under contract during Phases 1-4 of the process.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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