PWHL Detroit Signs Ella Huber to One-Year Contract

Published on June 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Detroit News Release







DETROIT, MI - PWHL Detroit today announced that forward Ella Huber has been signed to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 season. Huber, who was under contract with the Boston Fleet, has signed a new agreement through the upcoming campaign and becomes the team's 10th player and third of three players to be added to complete Phase 4 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process.

Huber appeared in all 30 regular-season games (4G, 2A) and four playoff matchups (2A) with Boston, recording eight points across the entirety of her rookie season. Three of her goals counted as game-winners, which tied for second among rookies. The 24-year-old from Northfield, IL, was selected by the Fleet with the 10th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 PWHL Draft following four seasons at the University of Minnesota. With the Golden Gophers, Huber played a total of 157 games, earning 140 points (52G, 88A), including a career-high 48 points (15G, 33A) in 42 games as a captain during her senior year. On the international stage, Huber earned a gold medal at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

On PWHL Detroit, Huber is the seventh forward to be added to the roster following the Phase 2 signings of Hannah Bilka, Britta Curl-Salemme, Jesse Compher, and Daryl Watts, as well as the Phase 3 signing of Taylor Girard and Phase 4 signing of Shiann Darkangelo. Detroit's defensive signings include Cayla Barnes (Phase 2), Sydney Bard (Phase 3), and fellow 2025 draft class member Nina Jobst-Smith (Phase 4).

At the end of today's Phase 4 signing period, each expansion team will have 10 total players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process. Players eligible to be signed in Phase 4 are those not signed or protected in Phases 1-3, including players on expiring contracts and players under contract for 2026-27. Existing teams can lose a maximum of four players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season in Phases 1-4.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







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