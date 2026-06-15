PWHL Announces 2026 Draft Order of Selection

Published on June 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Ahead of the 2026 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Draft presented by Upper Deck, taking place at Detroit's historic Fox Theatre on June 17 (5 p.m. ET), the league announced the Draft Order of Selection.

The Draft Order of Selection is led by the Vancouver Goldeneyes, who earned the first overall pick after finishing first in the PWHL's 'Gold Plan' standings during the regular season, followed by the Seattle Torrent, who finished in last place in the regular-season standings. The league's four expansion teams occupy the next four selections, followed by an inverse order of the non-playoff teams based on their final regular-season standings, and the playoff results for the four teams who qualify (inverse order), as previously announced. The order will remain the same in all six rounds, with a total of 72 players selected.

2026 PWHL Draft Order

1. Vancouver Goldeneyes

2. Seattle Torrent

3. PWHL Detroit

4. PWHL San Jose

5. PWHL Las Vegas

6. PWHL Hamilton

7. New York Sirens

8. Toronto Sceptres

9. Minnesota Frost

10. Boston Fleet

11. Ottawa Charge

12. Montréal Victoire

Fans in the Detroit area can be part of the action as Draft selections are made live at the Fox Theatre starting at 5 p.m. ET, with limited tickets remaining here. Prior to the Draft, fans can enjoy festivities at the PWHL Draft Fan Zone on Columbia Street from 2-5 p.m. ET.

The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will be available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.







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