Kim Weiss Named Head Coach of PWHL Las Vegas

Published on June 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Las Vegas News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - PWHL Las Vegas today announced the appointment of Kim Weiss to the position of Head Coach ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Weiss joins PWHL Las Vegas after spending the last two seasons with the Colorado Eagles, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, where she became the second woman in AHL/NHL history to serve as an Assistant Coach in a full-time role.

"I am thrilled to welcome Kim Weiss as the first Head Coach of PWHL Las Vegas," said PWHL Las Vegas General Manager Dominique DiDia. "Throughout her coaching career, Kim has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to develop players, build strong team cultures, and achieve success at the highest levels of the game. Her accomplishments across both the NCAA and AHL speak for themselves, and her hockey expertise and communication skills make her one of the most respected leaders in the sport. Having played alongside her in college, I have seen firsthand the character, integrity, leadership, and competitiveness that define her, and her values align perfectly with the culture we are building in Las Vegas."

Weiss began her Eagles tenure as a video assistant before being promoted to assistant coach in 2026. During her time in Colorado, the Eagles earned a Pacific Division title (2025) and made two trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs, including a run to the Western Conference Finals in 2026 where they bowed out in a seven-game series against the Chicago Wolves.

"It's an honor to become a head coach at the highest level of the women's game and I couldn't be more excited to join PWHL Las Vegas," said Weiss. "Much of what I've experienced over the last few years wasn't something I dreamed about growing up because those opportunities simply didn't exist. I'm incredibly grateful for the people and organizations that have helped me along the way, especially the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles. I'll carry many of the lessons I learned from one of the best organizations in hockey as we build a first-class environment for our players, staff, and fans in Las Vegas. Las Vegas has embraced hockey in a remarkable way and built a passionate sports culture. The city is known for its energy, excitement, and entertainment, and we're committed to bringing that same passion every time our team takes the ice. I can't wait to help build something special for this community."

Prior to her stint in Colorado, the Potomac, MD, native served as an assistant coach with the Trinity College Men's Hockey program in the 2023-24 campaign, becoming the first woman to work as an assistant coach in NCAA Division III men's hockey. The Bantams compiled a record of 25-4-1, captured the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) crown and advanced to the National Championship game, falling just short of a title. Weiss also spent time with the Maryland Black Bears of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) as an assistant coach and then associate head coach, helping lead the team to their first NAHL East Division Championship in 2023. Before starting her career in men's hockey, Weiss was the director of player development and head coach of the Washington Pride program (girls' AAA). She has also contributed to USA Hockey's player development and coaching education initiatives and has worked with the U.S. Women's National Team.

On the ice, Weiss enjoyed a decorated career at Trinity College, where she was teammates for three years with DiDia. Weiss earned NESCAC All-Conference honors in all four seasons and set the program records for career points and goals as a forward. In her junior season, she helped lead the Bantams to the program's first NCAA Division III Championship Tournament appearance.

Weiss is a part of the NHL Coaches Association Female Coaches Program, an initiative that aims to support women in several areas including skills development, leadership strategies, communication tactics, networking, and career advancement opportunities.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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