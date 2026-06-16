PWHL Las Vegas Adds Abby Boreen in Expansion Roster Completion

Published on June 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Las Vegas News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - PWHL Las Vegas today announced the addition of forward Abby Boreen ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Boreen joins the team from the Vancouver Goldeneyes following selection in the Expansion Roster Completion process to conclude Phase 4 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process, with PWHL Las Vegas acquiring her current contract through the 2026-27 campaign.

Boreen appeared in all 30 games for Vancouver in 2025-26 after being selected by the team with the fifth pick in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft. She recorded four goals (tied for sixth on the team), five assists (eighth-most), and nine points (tied for eighth-most), and tallied the overtime winner in the Goldeneyes' historic home opener. The 26-year-old native of Somerset, WI, won the Walter Cup with the Minnesota Frost as a Reserve Player during the PWHL's inaugural season, registering five points (4G, 1A) in nine regular-season contests and appearing in five postseason games. Boreen maintained her draft eligibility ahead of the 2024-25 season and was selected by the Montréal Victoire with the 17th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 PWHL Draft. In her first full PWHL season, Boreen played in all 30 games and contributed 14 points (6G, 8A), finishing the season in the top five on the Victoire in all offensive categories and making four postseason appearances. Before turning pro, Boreen spent five seasons at the University of Minnesota, totaling 60 goals and 66 assists through 166 career games. She captained the team in her final season, earned two All-WCHA selections and was a three-time WCHA All-Academic Team honoree.

On PWHL Las Vegas, Boreen is reunited with her former teammates in Montréal, defender Erin Ambrose and forward Maureen Murphy. She is also reunited with her former teammate in Minnesota, goaltender Nicole Hensley. With Boreen, PWHL Las Vegas currently has five forwards counting Murphy (Phase 3), Katy Knoll (Phase 4), Hayley Scamurra (Phase 2) and Hilary Knight (Phase 2). The team's defense also includes Mae Batherson and Kendall Cooper, both signed in Phase 2, and Megan Carter, signed in Phase 3.

With today's end to the Phase 4 signing period and expansion roster completion, each expansion team has 10 total players. Players eligible to be signed in Phase 4 were those not signed or protected in Phases 1-3, including players on expiring contracts and players under contract for 2026-27, while only players currently under contract or whose rights were held by an existing team were eligible for selection.Existing teams could lose a maximum of four players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season in Phases 1-4.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.