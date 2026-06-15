PWHL Hamilton Signs Abby Hustler to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 14, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Hamilton News Release







HAMILTON, ON - PWHL Hamilton today announced that forward Abby Hustler has been signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 season. Hustler, who was under contract with the Minnesota Frost, has signed a new agreement through the 2027-28 campaign and becomes the ninth player to join PWHL Hamilton and the third of four players to be added by the team during Phase 4 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process.

Hustler, who hails from St. Louis, Prince Edward Island, is the first PWHL player from the province and will call a Canadian team home for the first time in her PWHL career. She appeared in all 30 regular-season games in her rookie season with Minnesota, registering 13 points (4G, 9A), and saw action in five postseason games. The 23-year-old was selected by Minnesota with the 14th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 PWHL Draft and led all first-year Frost in goals and finished second among team rookies in assists and points. Leaguewide, Hustler ranked in the top 10 among rookies in assists (fifth), points (tied for sixth) and goals (tied for seventh). Before turning pro, Hustler played four collegiate seasons at St. Lawrence University and recorded 158 points, including 71 goals, in 154 games and earned All-ECAC Second Team honours in each of her last two seasons.

On PWHL Hamilton, Hustler is the fourth forward to be added to the roster following the Phase 2 signings of veterans Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner, and Alina Müller. She's the third player from the 2025 draft class to join the team following first-round pick Nicole Gosling and fourth-round pick Riley Brengman, with the defenders signed in Phase 2 and 4, respectively. PWHL Hamilton's roster also includes veteran defenders Zoe Boyd (Phase 3) and Allyson Simpson (Phase 4), and veteran goaltender Kayle Osborne (Phase 2).

At the end of the Phase 4 signing period on Monday, each expansion team will have 10 total players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process. Players eligible to be signed in Phase 4 are those not signed or protected in Phases 1-3, including players on expiring contracts and players under contract for 2026-27. Existing teams can lose a maximum of four players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season in Phases 1-4.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







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