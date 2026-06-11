PWHL Hamilton Signs Zoe Boyd to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 11, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Hamilton News Release







HAMILTON, ON (June 11, 2026) - PWHL Hamilton today announced that defender Zoe Boyd has been signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 season. Boyd joins PWHL Hamilton with a contract through the 2027-28 campaign and becomes the team's sixth player and first to be added during Phase 3 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process.

Boyd is a three-year PWHL veteran who appeared in 12 games for the Boston Fleet in 2025-26, contributing one assist in her last game on Jan. 28 before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury. The 25-year-old from Caledon East, ON, was originally selected by Ottawa in the ninth round (53rd overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft and earned six assists in 39 regular-season games across two seasons with the Charge. She also skated in all eight games of Ottawa's run to the 2025 PWHL Walter Cup Finals, posting a season-high 25:48 time on ice on May 24 against the Minnesota Frost in Game 3 of the series. A graduate of Quinnipiac University, Boyd previously represented Canada at the 2018 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship, serving as an alternate captain to help the team earn bronze.

On PWHL Hamilton, Boyd reunites with former Boston teammate Alina Müller (three-year contract) and former Ottawa teammates Emily Clark (two-year contract) and Brianne Jenner (three-year contract). She becomes the team's second defender following Nicole Gosling (three-year contract) and joins goaltender Kayle Osborne (three-year contract) who rounds out the team's foundational signees.

At the end of the Phase 3 signing period, each expansion team will have up to eight total players by signing a maximum of three players on expiring contracts during this phase. Existing PWHL teams may protect three players under contract for the 2026-27 season, and/or players on expiring contracts signed during this phase, to bring their total protected lists to six players. The Phase 3 signing period continues until Friday, June 12 at 3 p.m. ET, followed by a 5 p.m. ET deadline for existing teams to submit their protection lists prior to the Phase 4 signing period.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

PWHL Hamilton Signs Zoe Boyd to Two-Year Contract - PWHL Hamilton

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