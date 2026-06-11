Christine Bumstead Named Head Coach of Seattle Torrent

Published on June 11, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent today announced the appointment of Christine Bumstead to the position of Head Coach ahead of the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season, after serving as the team's assistant coach during the inaugural season.

"Christine brings a valuable combination of hockey expertise, leadership presence, and an unwavering commitment to high standards," said Meghan Turner, Seattle Torrent General Manager. "Her unique background in education and diverse coaching resume, combined with a strong natural ability to build trust and meaningful connections, make her well-suited to lead our team. I'm confident that Christine's vision and style will set us on the right path as we build into our second season and strive toward our goal of bringing the Walter Cup home to Seattle."

"Season one in Seattle was special, and I am humbled and honored to continue building on it," said Bumstead. "I believe Seattle is the best city in the world for women's sports. Our fans showed up night in and night out, and it has been a privilege to be on the bench representing them. I am beyond grateful for the trust placed in me to help lead this organization. Thank you to Meghan and the players for believing in me and for pushing me to be a better coach every single day. Long before I was a part of the league, I was inspired by what the PWHL is building, and so I do not take this opportunity lightly; I feel incredibly fortunate to play a role in sparking dreams for the next generation of players. The best is still ahead for Seattle Torrent hockey, and we can't wait to continue growing."

Bumstead joined the Torrent after four seasons behind the bench as an assistant coach for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's team, while simultaneously coaching in player development with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades, making history in 2023 as the first female coach in the organization's history. Her time in the WHL wrapped up as the first female coach appointed to a WHL Cup team staff, serving as an assistant coach for gold-medal-winning Team Manitoba at the 2025 event.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native also served as Head Coach of Team Manitoba for the 2024 National Women's U18 Championship and during the same year, guest coached for the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers summer development camp and pre-season training camp. A graduate of Deaf/Hard of Hearing Education studies at Minot State University, Bumstead served as Head Coach and General Manager for Canada's women's team at the 2024 World Deaf Ice Hockey Championship.







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