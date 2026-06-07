PWHL Hamilton Signs Emily Clark to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 7, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Hamilton News Release







HAMILTON, ON - PWHL Hamilton today announced that forward Emily Clark has been signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 season. Clark, who was under contract with the Ottawa Charge through 2027-28, joins PWHL Hamilton on a new deal through the same period and completes the list of five players to be added to the team during Phase 2 of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process.

Clark was one of Ottawa's three foundational players ahead of the inaugural PWHL season, serving as a three-year alternate captain since the team's debut while leading the Charge in all-time games played, having appeared in all 100 games in team history (84 regular season, 16 postseason). The 30-year-old from Saskatoon, SK is second in Charge history in assists (27) and third in goals (16) and points (43), while leading the team in scoring during the 2025 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs (3G, 2A). Internationally, Clark has represented Canada at three Olympic Winter Games, winning a gold medal in 2022 and silver in 2018 and 2026, while compiling three gold, five silver, and one bronze medal in nine World Championship appearances. Prior to turning professional, Clark played at the University of Wisconsin from 2014 to 2019, finishing her collegiate career with a National Championship while serving as an alternate captain for the Badgers.

The addition of Clark by PWHL Hamilton reunites her with former Charge captain Brianne Jenner, the first of the team's Phase 2 signings that also included fellow forward Alina Müller, defender Nicole Gosling, and goaltender Kayle Osborne, all on three-year contracts.

Phase 2 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process, which began Friday at 12 p.m. ET and continues until Monday, June 8 at 1 p.m. ET, allows each expansion team to build the foundation of its roster by acquiring five players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process. Only players identified on an expansion team's initial 20-player Exclusive Negotiation Target List are eligible to be signed during Phase 2. Existing teams can lose a maximum of three players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season during this phase. Read the full rules here.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2026

PWHL Hamilton Signs Emily Clark to Two-Year Contract - PWHL Hamilton

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.