Minnesota Frost Re-Sign Goaltender Marlène Boissonnault

Published on July 6, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost today announced that goaltender Marlène Boissonnault has been re-signed to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2026-27 season. The signing brings the Frost roster up to 15 players under contract for the upcoming campaign.

Boissonnault returns for a third season with the Frost having most recently been named one of this year's Intact Impact Award recipients, recognized for her leadership, integrity, and commitment to her teammates. Through the PWHL's partnership with Intact Insurance, a $5,000 donation was made in her name to Hockey 4 Youth Foundation. The native of Dundee, NB, joined the Frost as a reserve in March 2025 and supported the team's second Walter Cup championship, then made her first career PWHL start this season on April 25 against Vancouver. She spent the PWHL's inaugural season with the Montréal Victoire. The 29-year-old competed collegiately for Cornell University where she finished her career as the second-winningest goaltender in Big Red history.

All 15 of the Frost's current players under contract are returnees, including Boissonnault and fellow goaltender Maddie Rooney. The forward group consists of Peyton Anderson, Claire Butorac, Sam Cogan, Élizabeth Giguère, Taylor Heise, Klára Hymlárová, Kelly Pannek, Dominique Petrie and Grace Zumwinkle, along with defenders Brooke Becker, Natalie Buchbinder, Sidney Morin and Lee Stecklein.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.