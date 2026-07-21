Stefanie McKeough Named Assistant Coach of Seattle Torrent

Published on July 21, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent today announced that Stefanie McKeough has joined the organization in the role of assistant coach ahead of the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. McKeough spent each of the past three PWHL seasons as an assistant coach for the Boston Fleet.

"Stefanie is a uniquely exciting addition to our team as we build toward our second season," said Meghan Turner, Seattle Torrent General Manager. "Having worked with her firsthand, I have been impressed by her analytical mind and her ability to consistently elevate others. Her proven experience as an elite player and a foundational coach in our league will help strengthen our culture and reinforce our standards as we pursue sustained success this year and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome her out west."

As a member of Boston's inaugural coaching staff, McKeough helped lead the team in a historic run to the first-ever PWHL Walter Cup Finals, ultimately falling in five games to Minnesota. Last season, McKeough and the Fleet finished the regular season tied with Montréal atop the standings with a PWHL record 62 points and 16 regulation wins, including a 5-1 victory on April 7 where she served behind the bench as interim head coach. The Carlsbad Springs, ON native has also served on the coaching staff with Canada's Under-18 National Women's Team for three IIHF U18 Women's World Championships (gold-2023, 2025, bronze-2024).

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Torrent and get to know the Seattle community and amazing fans," said McKeough. "I am excited to get to work with great players and staff to continue building an environment where players can grow, compete, and be their best every day."

Prior to the PWHL, McKeough spent two seasons in Sweden as an assistant coach with the SDHL's Goteborg Hockey Club from 2018-20. After being appointed head coach ahead of her third season, she chose to return to Canada for an opportunity with the University of Ottawa Women's team. She served as assistant coach for three seasons with the Gee-Gees, including the team's most successful season in 16 years with a 16-7-2 record during the 2022-23 U SPORTS campaign, earning promotion to head coach before accepting the PWHL role in Boston.

A 2014 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, McKeough had a decorated career with the Badgers' Women's Hockey program, including an NCAA National Championship in 2011. She was named the WCHA Defensive Player of the Year after the 2011-12 season.

The addition of McKeough follows the Torrent's appointment of Christine Bumstead to the position of Head Coach, announced on June 11.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2026

Stefanie McKeough Named Assistant Coach of Seattle Torrent - Seattle Torrent

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