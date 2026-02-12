Ottawa Charge Matchup against Montréal Victoire Now to be Played at Canadian Tire Centre

Published on February 12, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that their home game against the Montréal Victoire, originally scheduled for March 11 at TD Place, has been moved to Friday, April 3, 7:00 p.m. EST at Canadian Tire Centre (CTC).

The matchup marks the Montréal Victoire's only trip to Ottawa during the 2025-26 regular season, with the larger venue giving more fans the chance to witness the interprovincial rivalry. After a successful meeting at Canadian Tire Centre last season, when the Charge set a new Ottawa attendance record with more than 11,000 fans, the rivalry returns to Kanata for another high-stakes battle in the final month of the regular season.

In addition to the venue change, the night will feature a special giveaway, as the first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Emily Clark bobblehead, celebrating the Charge's alternate captain and local favourite.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to return to Canadian Tire Centre," said Rebecca Leslie, Charge' forward and Ottawa native. "I grew up in Ottawa. I have fond memories at that rink, whether it was attending Sens games, playing in the Bell Capital Cup, watching the Women's Worlds in 2013 or playing in the PWHPA showcase. Being able to return there as a member of the Charge for the second time is really special. We're excited for our fans to bring the noise and energy to CTC like they did last year."

The Charge are providing Season Ticket Members (STMs) with exclusive priority to manage their experience for this game. Starting today, Season Ticket Members will be sent instructions on how to view their seat location at CTC and will be provided with the opportunity to adjust their location and purchase additional seats.

Fans who previously purchased single game tickets for the March 11 game at TD Place will have their original tickets automatically refunded through Ticketmaster and will be provided with a priority window to select new tickets at the same price point for the April 3 game, with the option to upgrade their seats if they choose.

Additional presales will begin on Thursday, February 19. Tickets will go on sale to the General Public on Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster. To stay up-to-date on all on-sale dates for the game, subscribe to the official newsletter of the Ottawa Charge, The Pulse.

The Ottawa Charge return to action on Saturday, February 28 as they host the Boston Fleet at TD Place. Limited single tickets are still available here for this matinee game.







