Poulin Leads Victoire to Second Overtime Win against Frost

Published on January 21, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







ST. PAUL, MN  -   The Montréal Victoire spoiled the start of the Minnesota Frost's three-game homestand when Marie Philip-Poulin once again scored a clutch, game-winning goal at 3:03 of overtime on Wednesday night at Grand Casino Arena. Her spinning backhand shot marked the second time this month the captain has been the overtime hero, bringing the Victoire just one point back of the third-place Frost in the standings. Following a scoreless first period that featured multiple chances for both teams, the Victoire's Maureen Murphy delivered inside the final two minutes of the middle frame as she navigated traffic net-front and redirected a Nicole Gosling shot five-hole. Minnesota was unable to capitalize until the 18:58 mark of the third period when Kelly Pannek tallied to send the game to overtime. Ann-Renée Desbiens shined for the Victoire, stopping 23 of 24 shots in her 11th consecutive start with two or fewer goals allowed this season. Nicole Hensley managed to stop 24 of 26 shots for the second-straight game but suffered her second overtime loss in seven starts this season.

Montréal is back in action at home when they host the Ottawa Charge on Saturday for the first of their last two games heading into the Olympic break. Minnesota will be visited by the New York Sirens on Sunday for a rematch of last Friday's game when the Frost secured a 3-2 overtime win at Prudential Center. 

QUOTES 

Victoire goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens on playing with Marie-Philip Poulin: "I've been fortunate enough to have been playing with her for a very long time, and I actually don't remember the last time I played against her, and I would like to keep it that way. To be honest, she's just a very impressive player, and she gets those winning goals because of all the hard work she puts in day in and day out when nobody's watching. She shows up at the rink the way she carries herself, and that's how she can make a big impact in the very important moments."

Montréal Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the way the team shut down Minnesota: "They have goal scorers - they're leading the league in goals - so it was something important for us recognizing possession moments and where our defensive positioning was going to be when those moments happened. And how we were going to put them on their heels as well. We had a game plan for that, and I thought that we made some adjustments throughout the game and the players responded really well."

Minnesota forward Britta Curl-Salemme on playing now with the Olympics coming up: "I don't think we're too focused on anything besides what's in front of us here. We know we can't take the next two games off because points are huge and it's a tight race. I would say every international player is focusing on their [PWHL] team and putting themselves in a good spot."

Frost alternate captain Kelly Pannek on the points of emphasis going into the final two games prior to the break: "I think our team can just come out with a little bit more energy. I felt like this game and in our last game in New York, we just weren't quite as sharp as [Coach Ken Klee] alluded to, and I don't think we had the jump that we wished we had. So again, we have a nice little chunk of time here at home where we can hopefully get a little bit of a routine. I think these next two games - six points on the line - are going to be really important ahead of the international break."

NOTABLES 

Montréal has now played eight consecutive one-goal games dating back to Dec. 23, going 2-2-0-4 in that stretch. The only other team to play eight straight one-goal regular season games in a single season in PWHL history was Boston in their final eight games of the inaugural season.

The Victoire are 2-0 in overtime decisions (excluding one shootout loss) after leading the league with four overtime wins in 2024-25. The Frost lead the league with five overtime decisions (2-3).

The Victoire have now won four consecutive games against the Frost in a streak that dates back to Mar. 4 of last season, the longest winning streak in the all-time head-to-head series. New York is the only other team to win four straight games against the Frost, a streak that ended Jan. 16.

Montréal outshot Minnesota 26-24 tonight, marking the first time the Frost have been outshot by an opponent at home this season.

The Victoire have won all six games this season when leading after two periods, while the Frost have picked up two points in a pair of overtime losses when trailing after 40 minutes.

The Frost's league leading offense was limited to one goal for just the third time in 13 games this season and first time since a 4-1 loss in Boston on Dec. 7.

Marie-Philip Poulin's goal was her sixth of the season and 35th of her career, 10 of which are game-winners. The Victoire captain has two career overtime goals, both of which have come this season against the Frost after previously scoring the winner on Jan. 4. She currently has 13 points in 13 games as one of seven players with a point-per-game average this season.

Maureen Murphy tallied her first goal after going 19 regular season games without one. She scored her last goal on Mar. 12, 2025 in the Victoire's 3-2 overtime loss at New York, but did lead the team with two goals in four playoff games. The Montréal forward now has two points in her last three games.

Kelly Pannek has goals in consecutive games for the first time in her career and her second three-game point streak of the season (2G, 1A). Tonight's goal was the Frost alternate captain's sixth of the season and 13th point in her 13th game to become just the third Minnesota skater to reach 40 career points.

Ann-Renée Desbiens has allowed one or fewer goals in six of her 11 starts this season and has taken over the league lead in save percentage with a mark of .951 among goaltenders with multiple starts. Her seventh win of the season brings her career total to 29, the most all-time.

Nicole Hensley recorded a save percentage of .923 for the second consecutive game and remains unbeaten in regulation this season. The Frost veteran's 1.55 goals-against-average and .946 save percentage both rank third among netminders with multiple starts this season.

Kendall Coyne Schofield became the first PWHL player to reach 15 points this season (9G, 6A), a mark she's attained in each of the league's first three seasons. The Frost captain has tied a career-high with a four-game point and assist streak (2G, 4A) dating back to Minnesota's last game against Montréal and has nine points (4G, 5A) in her last six games.

Taylor Heise reached 11 assists on the season with her secondary helper, extending her league lead in assists. She also extended her point streak to a season-high four games (1G, 6A) while recording assists in four straight games for the first time in her career. The Frost forward is only two points away from 50 for her career (14G, 34A).

Abby Roque added her seventh assist of the season and fifth on a Poulin goal. With her last point coming on the road Jan. 2 in New York, the forward has not gone more than two games without finding the scoresheet as a member of the Victoire and has 11 points in 12 games.

Nicole Gosling's primary assist was her fourth point of the season, all recorded in her last six games. The Victoire fourth overall pick went without a point in the first seven games of her first professional campaign and is fourth among rookie defenders in scoring (1G, 3A).

Skylar Irving celebrated her 24th birthday with a secondary assist in her 11th game, her second point of the season. The Victoire third-round pick previously recorded a primary helper on Dec. 7 for her first career point.

Kati Tabin led all skaters with a season-high five shots on goal.

Lee Stecklein returned to the Frost blue line after missing the first two games of her career due to illness and logged more than 23 minutes of ice time for the eighth time in 11 games.

THREE STARS 

1.   Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) OTW

2.   Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) 23/24 SV

3.   Nicole Hensley (MIN) 24/26 SV

STANDINGS 

Minnesota:  22  PTS (5-2-3-3) -  3rd  Place 

Montréal:  21PTS (5-3-0-5) -  4th  Place 

UPCOMING SCHEDULES 

Montréal: Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Ottawa at 2 p.m. ET 

Minnesota: Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. New York at 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET







