Victoire Elevate Giaquinto and Nadeau to Active Roster, Place Ambrose on LTIR and List Poulin Day-To-Day

MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced Thursday that the team has signed Tamara Giaquinto to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement and Kelly-Ann Nadeau to a 10-day contract, activating both defenders from the team's Reserve Player list ahead of tonight's game against the New York Sirens.

The signings correspond with injuries sustained by captain Marie-Philip Poulin and alternate captain Erin Ambrose while competing for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Poulin will miss tonight's game due to a lower-body injury, and her status will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Ambrose has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 19 when she suffered a lower-body injury during the gold medal game against the United States.

"We are extremely proud of what our athletes accomplished at the Olympic Winter Games. They represented their country and our league brilliantly," said Victoire general manager Danièle Sauvageau. "The constant communication between the national teams and our organization will help us support our players in their return to action, and we are confident that they will be back in the lineup in the near future."

Giaquinto, a former Boston University Terrier selected in the sixth round of the 2025 PWHL Draft, has appeared in one game this season, debuting on Jan. 4 against the Minnesota Frost. Nadeau has played 10 career games for the Victoire over two seasons, including six during the 2025-26 campaign.

Following tonight's game at Prudential Center, the Victoire return home for a Sunday afternoon matchup against Minnesota at 1 p.m. ET at Place Bell.







