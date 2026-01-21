Boston Fleet to Host Olympic Winter Games Send-Off on January 28

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet will spotlight seven of its players bound for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with a send-off celebration on Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET, when the team hosts the New York Sirens. From the Fleet, three forwards, three defenders and one goaltender will be traveling to the Milano Cortina 2026, with the women's hockey tournament set to take place from Feb. 5-19.

Boston's Olympic Winter Games Send-Off Celebration will include the Fleet's first-ever bobblehead giveaway, featuring an exclusive Aerin Frankel bobblehead available to the first 3,000 fans at the Tsongas Center. Additionally, a ceremonial puck drop will be conducted by members of the 1998 U.S. Winter Olympics women's ice hockey team who made history by capturing the first-ever Olympic Winter Games gold medal for women's ice hockey with a 3-1 victory over Canada in Nagano, Japan. A moment of silence will be taken before the puck drop in honor of Lisa Brown-Miller, a member of the 1998 Olympic gold-medal winning team, who passed away in May of 2025.

Boston Fleet Players Named to Olympic Winter Games Rosters:

Team USA

Aerin Frankel (G) - Frankel will be participating in her first Olympic Winter Games after competing in five IIHF Women's World Championships, earning two gold medals (2023 and 2025) and three silver (2021, 2022, 2024) for Team USA. The Chappaqua, New York native has earned a 21-2-2-5 record with a .927 save percentage and 1.70 goals-against average throughout her time with the U.S. National Team.

Megan Keller (D) - Keller will be competing in her third Olympic Winter Games, earning gold in 2018 (PyeongChang) and silver in 2022 (Beijing). The Farmington, Michigan native also represented the U.S. in nine World Championships, capturing six gold medals (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2025) and three silver (2021, 2022, 2024).

Haley Winn (D) - Winn will be participating in her first Olympic Winter Games after competing in three World Championships, earning two gold medals (2023 and 2025) and silver in 2024. The Rochester, New York native also represented the U.S. twice on the U-18 Women's National Team, winning gold in 2020 and silver in 2019.

Team Finland

Susanna Tapani (F) - Tapani will be competing in her fourth Olympic Winter Games after earning bronze medals with Finland in 2018 and 2022. The Turku, Finland native has also represented Finland ten times at the IIHF Women's World Championship since 2011, earning one silver (2019) and six bronze medals (2011, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2024, 2025).

Team Czechia

Daniela Pejšová (D) - Pejšová will be competing in her second Olympic Winter Games after representing Czechia in Beijing in 2022. The Teplice, Czechia native has also appeared in six IIHF Women's World Championships, helping Czechia earn its first two bronze medals in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, Pejšová was named Best Defender and an All-Star after posting five goals and nine points in seven games.

Team Germany

Laura Kluge (F) - Kluge will be competing in her first Olympic Winter Games after representing Germany in eight IIHF Women's World Championships (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025). At the 2025 World Championships, the Berlin, Germany native became Germany's all-time leading scorer at the tournament, passing Julia Zorn.

Team Switzerland

Alina Müller (F) - Müller will be competing in her fourth Olympic Winter Games after representing Switzerland in 2014, 2018 and 2022. The 27-year-old from Winterthur, Switzerland native helped Switzerland capture bronze at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games at just 15 years old, becoming the youngest player in Olympic Winter Games women's ice hockey history to win a medal at the competition. In addition to The Winter Olympics, Müller has participated in nine IIHF Women's World Championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025).

