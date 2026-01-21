Toronto Falls In high-Scoring 6-4 thriller

January 21, 2026

Toronto Sceptres News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent skated to a 6-4 victory over the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday night before a crowd of 10,160 at Climate Pledge Arena in the highest scoring game of the PWHL season. A total of 20 different players, including 10 different goal scorers, contributed to the offensive outburst on both sides. With the score knotted 3-3 through 40 minutes, Seattle's season-high three goals in the third period were the difference, capped by a Jessie Eldridge tally to complete a three-point performance for the Torrent forward, one of six players with multiple points on the night. The goals came fast and furious, beginning with Toronto scoring two inside the first three minutes, courtesy of captain Blayre Turnbull at 1:18 and Jesse Compher at 2:54. The Torrent responded with two of their own in a span of 3:57 late in the frame, first by captain Hilary Knight on the power play at 9:52, then by Hannah Bilka at 13:49. Julia Gosling put the Torrent ahead for the first time with a deflection off a Lyndie Lobdell shot for her sixth goal of the season at 4:21 of the second period. Kali Flanagan tied the score at 10:30 with the player advantage, giving the Sceptres two straight games with a power play goal. The Torrent pulled ahead for good with a pair of historic firsts in a three-minute span early in the third period. Lexie Adzija scored the team's first-ever shorthanded 'jailbreak' goal at 2:28, then Megan Carter scored her first career goal and the first-ever goal by a Torrent defender at 5:26, which held as the winner. Natalie Spooner cut the deficit to one with her third of the season at 8:10, before Eldridge added the insurance marker at 18:14. Corinne Schroeder made 31 saves for her second win over the Sceptres this season, while Raygan Kirk took the loss with 27 stops. The teams are now separated by just one point in the standings, with Toronto holding onto sixth place with 17 points, and Seattle in seventh place with 16 points.

Toronto will continue its first-ever West Coast trip in Vancouver on Thursday, while Seattle heads to Denver for a date with the Goldeneyes in the last PWHL Takeover Tour game before the Olympic break on Sunday. The Sceptres and Torrent reunite at Climate Pledge Arena in the first game for both teams following the Olympic break on Friday, Feb. 27.

QUOTES

Seattle Head Coach Steve O'Rourke on how the team responded after Toronto's two early goals: "We didn't have our A Game, but we found a way. We had a power play goal, Lexie's huge shorthanded goal, and we just found ways to grind it out. As we talked about before the game, we have a group of players that are led by two experienced Olympians who really don't blink in the face of adversity, and the rest of them just follow along and don't blink either, they just kept on pushing."

Torrent forward Lexie Adzija on the fan energy: "Every single time we play at home it's been incredible. I've played for multiple organizations, and it's different here. Our fans rally around us and even on weekdays, we have over 10,000 fans. As players, that makes this experience so special. We really wanted to get that win for them and I'm happy that we did."

Sceptres defender Kali Flanagan on the game overall: "Obviously a tough loss for us. We've been kind of chasing wins a bit here and we definitely wanted to come out on top tonight. A high scoring game and we have a lot of things we can work on and fix."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan: "I loved the start; I thought we were playing the right way. Then we didn't make good decisions with puck management and costly turnovers on the blue line...any team that makes those kinds of turnovers in those areas are going to lose games in this league. We just need to manage the puck much better."

NOTABLES

The 10 combined goals make this the highest scoring game in the PWHL this season, with the Torrent previously on the losing end of an eight-goal game, falling 6-2 to Minnesota on Jan. 11. The PWHL record for most combined goals in a game is 11, set last season when Ottawa beat Minnesota 8-3 on Feb. 13, 2025.

Seattle's six goals are a new team record and tied with the Frost for the most scored by any team this season. The Torrent's previous high was four goals on Dec. 17 in a 4-1 home win over Ottawa. Toronto's four goals tie a season-high previously recorded in a 4-3 win over New York on Dec. 21.

Seattle entered the game with the sixth lowest goals per game average in the PWHL at 2.0, while Toronto's 1.77 goals per game prior to tonight ranked seventh.

The Torrent's four regulation wins at Climate Pledge Arena are the most by any team at a primary home venue so far this season. Both Montréal (Place Bell) and Ottawa (TD Place) have four wins on home ice but only three in regulation, while Boston's five regulation wins at home have been split between Agganis Arena (3) and the Tsongas Center (2).

Jessie Eldridge got on the scoresheet three times tonight with a goal and two assists - her first three-point game as a member of the Torrent. The former Siren tied for the league lead with eight multi-point games last season, with her last three-point effort on Jan. 4, 2025, also with a goal and two assists in Minnesota.

Hannah Bilka recorded her third multi-point game with her fourth goal and fifth assist of the season. In her 2024-25 rookie season for Boston, the winger had just one multi-point game, coming Jan. 5 vs. Montréal. The soon-to-be first time U.S. Olympian is now just one goal and one assist away from her totals last season set across 16 games.

Lexie Adzija's jailbreak goal was a first for Seattle and the second of her career, her last coming in just her fourth PWHL game almost two years ago on Jan. 23, 2024 with Ottawa. The winger now has three goals in 12 games this season, surpassing her 2024-25 season total of two across 29 games with Boston.

Megan Carter's first career goal came against her former Sceptres team, bringing her to four points on the season (1G, 3A) to lead all Torrent defenders. The Milton, Ontario native had just one point (1A) across 19 games in her rookie season in Toronto.

Julia Gosling has her first career three-game point streak (2G, 1A). Facing her former Sceptres team, the second-year forward continued her breakout season recording a new career-high with 11 points (6G, 5A), surpassing the 10 points (4G, 6A) she scored across 30 games as a rookie.

Hilary Knight scored her second goal of the season with both coming on the power play. The Seattle captain has nine points so far this season (2G, 7A) putting her tied for second on the team and one shy of 50 for her career.

Kali Flanagan had her first multi-point game of the season with her first goal of 2025-26 plus an assist on Toronto's first goal. It's the defender's first multi-point performance since Jan. 25, 2025 vs. New York.

Blayre Turnbull scored her fourth goal of the season in her 14th game and is now just one shy of her 2024-25 season total of five across 30 games. The Toronto captain has points in consecutive games for the first time in 2026 and the second time this season (2G Nov. 29 to Dec. 4).

Jesse Compher broke a five-game scoring drought with her fourth goal of the season, tied for the second most on the team. It was the longest stretch the forward has been kept off the scoresheet since the inaugural season when she ended the campaign with a 13-game scoreless stretch.

Natalie Spooner played in her 14th game of the season and scored a goal to reach six points (3G, 3A), surpassing her 2024-25 shortened season high of five (3G, 2A), also across 14 games. Her five shots were a season-high and tied with Gosling and teammate Ella Shelton for the most of the night.

Alex Carpenter had two helpers tonight, snapping a three-game point drought - her longest of the season while matching her career high, dating back to the last time Seattle faced Toronto on Jan. 3 when she scored a goal at the Hamilton Takeover Tour stop. It was the Torrent alternate captain's second multi-point game of the season (2G, 1A on Dec. 17).

Daryl Watts's team-leading 10th and 11th points of the season came as assists on Compher and Spooner's goals for her third multi-point game of 2025-26, with her last also coming against Seattle (1G, 1A on Jan. 3). The helpers brought the winger into sole possession of second in all-time PWHL scoring with 55 points (28G, 27A).

Savannah Harmon recorded her first multi-point game of the season and the fourth of her career with two assists. Her last multi-point game came on Feb. 23, 2025 at Minnesota and all four of her career multi-point games have come from two assists. The defender's three points in two games is her best stretch of the season, last recording assists in back-to-back games to open the campaign (Nov. 21 to 29).

Corinne Schroeder made her team-leading seventh start of the season and faced more than 30 shots for just the second time after seeing 38 against Boston on Dec. 21. The Women's Beanpot Hall of Famer earned the win on a night when her former Boston University Terriers fell 2-1 in overtime to Harvard at TD Garden in the 47th edition of the tournament.

Raygan Kirk became the sixth PWHL netminder to play in double-digit games this season. It was the first game she allowed more than four goals in her PWHL career, facing 33 shots, the third most she's handled all season.

Lyndie Lobdell contributed her second assist of the season and recorded her first minor penalty - a delay of game call - in her eighth game. The rookie returned to Seattle's blue line for her eighth game in place of Aneta Tejralová who was listed day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Cayla Barnes recorded her second assist of the season and now has points in back-to-back games for the first time as a member of the Torrent. Last year in her rookie season in Montréal, the defender recorded four stretches with points in two consecutive games.

Emily Brown notched her second helper of the season and her first since the Torrent's inaugural game on Nov. 21 in Vancouver. In 12 games this season, the defender and alternate captain is just one assist away from her career high of three, recorded in each of her first two seasons with Boston where she played 24 games in 2024 and 29 in 2024-25.

Mariah Keopple tallied her second assist of the season, her last also coming against Toronto. In 12 games, the defender is halfway to her points total across 29 games last season for Montréal (3G, 1A).

Claire Dalton recorded her fourth assist of the season - all of them primary helpers - in her 14th game of the season and is now just two away from her career-high of six set last season across 30 games with Montréal.

Emma Maltais has a three-game point streak (1G, 2A) after notching her sixth assist of the season. It's the winger's first stretch of more than two games on the scoresheet since Toronto's inaugural season when she recorded eight points (1G, 7A) over five games from Mar. 23 to May 1, 2024.

Clara Van Wieren tallied her second helper of the season with a primary assist. The rookie forward also took her most draws in a game to date, finishing 6/12 at the dot while ending the night +1.

Carly 'CJ' Jackson served as backup goaltender for the Torrent on a night where the first 6,000 fans in attendance received a bobblehead featuring the popular netminder.

THREE STARS

1. Jessie Eldridge (SEA) 1G, 2A

2. Hannah Bilka (SEA) 1G, 1A

3. Blayre Turnbull (TOR) 1G

STANDINGS

Toronto: 17 PTS (4-1-3-6) - 6th Place

Seattle: 16 PTS (4-1-2-5) - 7th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Toronto: Thursday, Jan. 22 at Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Seattle: Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. Vancouver (in Denver) at 6 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. PT







