Della Rovere Named to Italy's Olympic Roster

TORONTO - Italia Hockey announced today that forward Kristin Della Rovere of the Toronto Sceptres has been named to Italy's Women's Ice Hockey Team for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Signed to the Sceptres Reserve Roster, the forward is the only player from a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) organization named to the country's Olympic roster.

This will be the first Olympic appearance for Della Rovere, 25 from Caledon East, ON, is a dual citizen who played the 2024-25 season with the EV Bozen Eagles in Bolzano, Italy playing in the European Women's Hockey League (EWHL) and Italian Domestic League. She led the EWHL in points (48) and assists (26) over 20 regular season games and added another three goals in the playoffs. The Eagles took home the Italian championship as Della Rovere contributed five points in three games (4-1-5) and added another nine (4-5-9) in two playoff games. Representing Italy at the 2025 D1B World Championship, Della Rovere won gold recording seven points (2-5-7) in Italy's a perfect 5-0 record at the tournament.

The Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for February 5 to 19. Team Italy opens Olympic competition on Thursday, Feb. 5 against France in Group B at 8:40 a.m. ET. The PWHL will pause from Jan. 29 to Feb. 25, and PWHL action will return on Feb. 26, with the Sceptres playing their first game after the Olympic Break on Feb. 27 in Seattle.







