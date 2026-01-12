Kjellbin and Hjalmarsson Named to Sweden's Olympic Roster

TORONTO - The Swedish Ice Hockey Association announced today that two members of the Toronto Sceptres have been named to Sweden's Women's Ice Hockey Team for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Forward Sara Hjalmarsson and defender Anna Kjellbin are part of the group of four Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) players named to the country's Olympic roster.

Hjalmarsson, 27 from Bankeryd, SWE, will be donning the Tre Kronor for her third Olympics after participating in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. In PyeongChang, she recorded three points (1-2-3). Kjellbin, 31 from Göteberg, SWE, is captain of the team after being an alternate at her first Olympic Winter Games in 2022.

Sceptres fans can join the team to send off Olympians at the final home game before the Olympic Winter Games on January 17 (3:00 p.m. ET) at Scotiabank Arena vs. the Vancouver Goldeneyes. Tickets are available here.

The Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for February 5 to 19. Team Sweden opens Olympic competition on Thursday, Feb. 5 against Germany in Group B at 6:10 a.m. ET. The PWHL will pause from Jan. 29 to Feb. 25, and PWHL action will return on Feb. 26, with the Sceptres playing their first game after the Olympic Break on Feb. 27 in Seattle.

