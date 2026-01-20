Munroe Activated from LTIR, Baskin Returned to Reserve

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres announced today that defender Allie Munroe has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) ahead of the team's game tonight against the Seattle Torrent at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET. In a corresponding move, rookie defender Hanna Baskin has been returned to the team's Reserve Player list.

Munroe suffered a lower-body injury during the Sceptres home game against the Ottawa Charge on Dec. 23, 2025, and missed the first six games of her PWHL career. Through seven regular season games in the lineup this season, the 28-year-old alternate captain from Yarmouth, NS, has contributed two assists.

Baskin suited up for six games in Munroe's absence, first signed to a 10-day contract and then a Standard Player Agreement. She was selected by the Sceptres in the sixth round of the 2025 PWHL Draft.

The Sceptres have three games remaining before the Olympic break including tonight's game in Seattle, Thursday's game in Vancouver, and a trip to Montréal next Wednesday.







