Minnesota Frost Host Black History Celebration Game on January 21

Published on January 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost is proud to join local organizations to honor Black history, culture, and ongoing contributions to the game of hockey and the broader sport community during its Black History Celebration Game on Wednesday, Jan. 21 at Grand Casino Arena, when the Frost take on the Montréal Victoire at 6:00 p.m. CT. The event is part of the PWHL's Unity Game series, which celebrates diverse cultures and communities and promotes a welcoming and inclusive PWHL game experience for all.

The Frost's Black History Celebration will highlight the following local Black-led community organizations throughout the evening:

ACES is driven by a mission to empower youth and expand opportunity through engaging, inclusive, and accessible learning experiences. Guided by a vision of a future where all youth have the power to inspire curiosity, create positive change, and thrive within their communities, ACES centers young people at every stage of its work

Mosaic Hockey Collective focuses on building an inclusive hockey community that empowers players of color with the skills, resources, and positive experiences needed to grow in the game and give back to it. The organization's name reflects the concept of a "mosaic" - the coexistence of diverse ethnic groups, languages, and cultures within a shared community - reinforcing Mosaic's commitment to multiculturalism, belonging, and equity within the sport of hockey

Afrocontigbo is a Minnesota-based cultural organization whose mission is to promote cultural awareness, unity, and wellness through captivating dance performances, transformative workshops, and meaningful community engagement

In partnership with the above organizations and local Black community members, fans can look forward to activations pre-, during, and post-game, including:

Live cultural performances spotlighting Black artistry and musical traditions

In-arena music programming celebrating Black artists across generations and genres with a set curated by DJ YS

Community organization presence and engagement on the concourse

First intermission performance by Afrocontigbo, bringing high-energy Afro-inspired rhythms and musical storytelling to the game-day experience. Their performance celebrates the vibrancy and diversity of Black musical traditions while creating a powerful cultural moment for fans in attendance







