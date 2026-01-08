Frost Sign Forward Kaitlyn O'Donohoe, Place Dominique Petrie on LTIR

Published on January 8, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that forward Kaitlyn O'Donohoe has been activated from the team's Reserve Player list and signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. The roster move corresponds with forward Dominique Petrie being placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), retroactive to Jan. 5 after sustaining a lower-body injury in Sunday's game against Montréal.

O'Donohoe saw action in nine games as a member of the Frost last season, beginning both the 2024-25 and 2025-26 campaigns as a Reserve. Prior to the PWHL, the Myrtle Beach, SC native was a standout for the Colgate University Raiders, ending her collegiate career with 126 points (54G, 72A) in 179 games across five seasons (2019-24). She also appeared in 14 games (2G, 5A) with Brynäs IF of the SDHL at the start of the 2024-25 season.

The Frost return to Grand Casino Arena on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Seattle Torrent at 1 p.m. CT in the team's first home game since Dec. 19. Sunday's game is Minnesota's Indigenous Peoples Celebration, part of the PWHL's Unity Game series.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.