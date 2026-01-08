Boston stays Unbeaten at Home with 2-1 Win over Seattle

Published on January 8, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet held on for a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Torrent before a season-high, sold-out crowd of 6,003 at Agganis Arena on Wednesday night. The Fleet have now won all four of its primary home games this season, snapping a two-game losing streak and making history with seven regulation wins in their first 10 games atop the PWHL standings. Jamie Lee Rattray opened the scoring for Boston at 17:23 of the first period when she blocked a shot and completed a 2-on-0 breakaway with some slick back-and-forth passing with Laura Kluge. After a scoreless second period, Fleet captain Megan Keller capitalized on the power play just 18 seconds into the final frame with a one-timer to put her team up by two. Seattle's offense came to life at 7:14 of the third, ending a 16-minute span without a shot on goal. It was a pair of former Fleet who connected on the goal with Hannah Bilka sniping a shot off a pass by captain Hilary Knight in the duo's return to Boston. Aerin Frankel earned her sixth win of the season with 14 saves, with her defense blocking four shots during the final 90 seconds of the game, as Seattle applied pressure in an attempt to find the equalizer. Corinne Schroeder took the loss stopping 21 shots on the Boston University campus where she spent four NCAA seasons. The Torrent have dropped two of their last three games on the road and will look for a bounce back in Minnesota on Sunday. The Fleet are also back in action Sunday as part of the DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where they'll face the Ottawa Charge.

QUOTES

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on playing a full 60 minutes: "It was a gutsy effort by our team. I thought when things got tight in the third, we stuck together. It was a focus for us because we've had the lead throughout games this season going into the third period and found a way to close those games out. We felt like the last two slipped away from us, so the focus for us tonight was to sustain a concentrated effort to the end."

Fleet Captain Megan Keller on playing in front of a sold-out crowd in Boston after being on the road for a month: "I feel like we haven't played at home in a while and it was nice to get back in front of our fans in the city of Boston. It's pretty cool to see no matter where we're playing, Tsongas or Agganis, our fans show up. No matter how many people are in the building, it seems like they're always the loudest group. Super happy that we could get a win for them and hopefully the crowds just continue to show up."

Seattle Head Coach Steve O'Rourke's thoughts on the game: "For me, it was another measuring stick. I think we closed that gap with them a bit more. I thought we did a lot of nice things, penalties just kind of killed our momentum at times and we just couldn't stay going there. But I thought we did a lot of good things. I'll give them credit. We dragged a lot of shots to the net, and they blocked them off."

Torrent Captain Hilary Knight on how it felt to play in Boston: "Honestly, a lot of mixed emotions. I have some really lifelong friends on the other team, I know the staff incredibly well here, and it feels like home. Part of my family is from here, and the fans were electric. The body of work that we put together was just so special, so just remembering that, and then being on the other side competing, getting ready and focusing on the game. But I really appreciate the warm welcome here tonight from everyone."

NOTABLES

Boston's seven regulation wins and 22 points are the most-ever by a PWHL team in its first 10 games of the season. The Fleet are now halfway to the 44 points they recorded in 30 games during the 2024-25 season.

The Fleet are the only team in the PWHL without a loss in their home state or province this season (4-0-0-0) and have won all three games at Agganis Arena after losing both games at the Boston University venue last season (0-0-1-1).

Boston has scored the first goal in seven of their 10 games, most in the PWHL, and have accumulated six wins in those games.

Seattle has had a one-goal decision in all four of their games away from Climate Pledge Arena this season, earning their only victory in a shootout win over Toronto in Hamilton on Saturday (3-2).

The Torrent's 15 shots on goal are the fewest the team has recorded in a game this season and their two shots in the middle frame are their fewest in any single period this season.

Jamie Lee Rattray scored in consecutive games for the first time in her PWHL career. The Fleet alternate captain has produced offensively in bunches this season with all six of her points (2G, 4A) tallied across a trio of two-game point streaks.

Megan Keller leads all PWHL skaters with three power play goals which tied the single season record for most by a defender. The Fleet captain has recorded a point in eight of her first 10 games this season and leads all defenders with four goals and nine points.

Hannah Bilka scored her third goal and seventh point of the season for the Torrent after being held without a point for a career-high four games. She is now two goals and four points shy of her rookie totals (5G, 6A) in 16 games as a member of the Fleet.

Hilary Knight recorded her seventh assist of the season and is now tied for the PWHL lead in the category. The Torrent captain is also tied for the team lead with eight points in nine games after co-leading the PWHL in scoring during the 2024-25 campaign with 29 points, including 14 assists, in 30 games as Boston's captain.

Aerin Frankel became the first goaltender in PWHL history to earn a victory against all seven opponents in her career. Her six wins this season are tied for most in the PWHL and have come against every team except Ottawa - and each with one or fewer goals against. The 14 saves she made tonight are the fewest in a winning effort in her career.

Corinne Schroeder has allowed two goals in each of her last two starts after surrendering three or more in her first three. Tonight's 23 shots were the fewest she's faced this season.

Laura Kluge recorded her first point in her tenth game as a member of the Fleet on the same day she was named to her first Olympic roster as a member of Team Germany. Both of her assists during the 2024-25 campaign with Toronto were secondary helpers, with the first against Boston on Mar. 26 at Agganis Arena.

Haley Winn picked up her fifth assist of the season and is now tied for third among rookies in the category. The Fleet second overall pick led the team in time on ice at 25:41 and fired a game-high six shots on goal and now leads all PWHL defenders with 30 shots this season.

Susanna Tapani has the first four-game point streak of her career (1G, 3A), contributing a secondary assist tonight. Last season, the Finnish forward had a three-game streak (2G, 3A) with the Fleet from Mar. 18-29. She ranks second in team scoring with seven points (3G, 4A) in 10 games.

Megan Carter recorded her third assist of the season and is now tied for the Torrent lead in scoring among defenders. All three helpers have been produced in her last six games.

Jenna Buglioni returned to the Torrent lineup after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury she sustained during the second period of Seattle's Dec. 21 game against Boston.

Carly Jackson was in the Torrent lineup for the first time of the season tonight, serving as the team's backup goaltender.

Aneta Tejralová was out of the Torrent lineup tonight, completing her two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head.

THREE STARS

1. Megan Keller (BOS) 1G

2. Jamie Lee Rattray (BOS) 1G

3. Hannah Bilka (SEA) 1G

STANDINGS

Boston: 22 PTS (7-0-1-2) - 1st Place

Seattle: 12 PTS (3-1-1-4) - 6th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Boston: Sunday, Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa (in Halifax) at 1 p.m. AT / 12 p.m. ET

Seattle: Sunday, Jan. 11 at Minnesota at 1 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. PT







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.