BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet will host a special Olympic celebration at View Boston on Monday, Mar. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET, honoring the team's four Olympic medalists - Team USA gold medal winners Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller, and Haley Winn, alongside Team Switzerland bronze medal winner Alina Müller - as they reflect on their Olympic experience.

This community event will feature meet-and-greets with exclusive autograph cards, photo opportunities with Olympic medals, and a special Q&A panel hosted by the Fleet's rinkside reporter, Natalie Noury.

To celebrate this special visit and welcome home our Olympians, the Prudential Tower will be illuminated in red, white, and blue for the evening in their honor. Fans in attendance can also purchase specialty cocktails named in honor of each Olympic medalist.

Discounted tickets for this special night and the full View Boston exhibit experience are available now for and can be purchased in advance here.

Media interested in attending Monday's event at View Boston are asked to RSVP by email to bostonmedia@thepwhl.com.

WHAT: Boston Fleet Olympic Celebration

WHO: Boston Fleet Olympic Medalists

Aerin Frankel (Gold, USA)

Megan Keller (Gold, USA)

Haley Winn (Gold, USA)

Alina Müller (Bronze, SUI)

WHERE: View Boston, 800 Boylston St. Boston, MA 02199

WHEN: Monday, Mar. 2 | 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET

Aerin Frankel (USA)

Frankel finished her Olympic Winter Games debut with a perfect 5-0 record, a .980 save percentage and breaking the all-time Olympic record for most shutouts in a single tournament (3). Nicknamed 'The Green Monster', Frankel faced 99 shots and allowed just two goals on the world's biggest stage. While shining in between the pipes for Team USA, off the ice, Frankel's Caesar salad review Instagram account, @painbyromaine, gained more than 30,000 followers as her unfiltered humor quickly resonated with fans.

Megan Keller (USA)

Keller, Boston Fleet Captain, etched her name in the history books, scoring the 'Golden Goal' just four minutes into overtime to secure Team USA's third gold medal in Olympic women's hockey history at Milano Cortina 2026. The Farmington, Michigan native anchored the American blueline throughout the games as her impact extended well beyond the overtime winner, finishing the tournament tied for the scoring lead with nine points (3G,6A).

Haley Winn (USA)

Winn, Boston Fleet's 2025 first-round draft pick, shined on the world stage at her first Olympic Winter Games, recording a goal and three assists in seven games. While Haley was making her mark in Milan, her three older brothers, Ryan, Casey and Tommy, were making headlines of their own, supporting their baby sister in matching outfits and viral videos. Beaming with pride, they fondly recalled the days of skating on their backyard pond, where Haley pushed a bucket to stay upright - a far cry from the moment she stood atop the podium with Olympic gold.

Alina Müller (SUI)

Müller, Fleet Alternate Captain, made history once again, scoring the game-winning goal with only a minute left in overtime to secure Switzerland's second bronze medal in Olympic Winter Games history. Müller was only 15 years old the last time Switzerland medaled at the Olympics, again off her game-winning goal. Throughout the tournament, Müller became Switzerland's all-time Olympic goal scoring leader, tied the tournament in goals scored (4), ranks fourth all-time in career goals (16) in women's hockey at the Winter Olympics and was named to the Media All-Star Team as one of the tournament's top three forwards. Müller finished the Winter Olympics as the flag bearer for Switzerland at the Closing Ceremony.







