Fleet Activate Brengman, Place Boyd on Long-Term Injured Reserve

Published on February 13, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has activated rookie defender Riley Brengman from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and placed defender Zoe Boyd on LTIR.

Brengman, Boston's fourth-round pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, was previously placed on LTIR retroactive to Jan. 20 and remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The native of China Township, MI has contributed two goals, including the shorthanded game-winner against Seattle on Dec. 21, through the first 13 games of her PWHL career.

Boyd suffered a lower-body injury this week during practice. The Caledon East, ON native joined the Fleet during the offseason after playing her first two seasons with the Ottawa Charge. She has contributed one assist, 16 shot blocks and a team-high 24 hits while defending Boston's blue line in 12 games this season.

The Fleet will return to game action following the Olympic break by traveling to Ottawa to face the Charge on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET.

Fans are encouraged to visit The Ultimate Away Game - PWHL's Olympic Hub for watch party updates, player schedules, and full coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 where seven members of the Fleet remain in medal contention.







