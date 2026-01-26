Fleet Sign Biotti and Gabel to standard Player Agreements

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have signed rookie defender Mia Biotti and veteran forward Loren Gabel to Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements. The activation of both players from the team's Reserve Player list corresponds with the placement of rookie defender Riley Brengman and veteran forward Sophie Shirley on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Biotti previously signed a 10-Day contract with the Fleet on Jan. 3 and appeared in both Detroit and Halifax PWHL Takeover Tour stops and one game in her hometown at Agganis Arena. The 23-year-old Cambridge, MA native was invited to Boston's Training Camp after playing four seasons at Harvard University, concluding her collegiate career as team captain and appearing in 123 games and totaling six goals and 32 assists for 38 points. Internationally, Biotti won a gold medal with the United States at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

Gabel has been a member of the Fleet since the inaugural season and on the team's Reserve Player list since the start of the 2025-26 campaign. The Kitchener, ON native was selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2023 PWHL Draft and has recorded 10 points (6G, 4A) in 37 career games across her first two seasons. Prior to the PWHL, Gabel was no stranger to Boston as she starred for the PHF's Boston Pride, where she led the league with 40 points (20G, 20A) in 22 games and earned MVP honors among her accolades. Gabel spent four seasons at Clarkson University, winning two national championships and the 2019 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, followed by a bronze medal with Canada at the 2019 IIHF Women's World Championship.

Brengman, Boston's fourth-round pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, is sidelined with an upper-body injury. The native of China Township, MI has contributed two goals, including the shorthanded game-winner against Seattle on Dec. 21, through the first 13 games of her PWHL career.

Shirley suffered a lower-body injury last week during practice following Boston's return from a 2-1 shootout win in Seattle on Jan. 18. The Saskatoon, SK native has been a member of the Fleet since the inaugural season and has contributed three assists throughout 12 games this season.

The Fleet will host the New York Sirens on Wednesday night at the Tsongas Center for its final game before the Olympic break.







