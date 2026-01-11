Ottawa Wins Sixth Straight, Topping Boston 2-1 in Halifax

Published on January 11, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

HALIFAX, NS - The Ottawa Charge skated to their sixth straight victory, edging the Boston Fleet 2-1 in a shootout Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,452 at the DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour™ presented by Atlantic Lottery at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. The win marks the longest streak in the PWHL this season, extending the longest in Charge history, as Ottawa moves into fourth place in the standings. Boston opened the scoring just 3:01 into the first period when Susanna Tapani netted her fourth goal of the season, redirecting a point shot from Hadley Hartmetz. After a scoreless second period, Charge captain Brianne Jenner tied the game 1-1 6:48 into the third, extending her goal streak to three straight games.

Ottawa controlled possession for much of overtime but couldn't generate a Grade-A chance, sending the game to a shootout - the second straight matchup between these teams to be decided that way. Jenner scored on one of two attempts in the shootout with Kateřina Mrázová providing the winner for the Charge. Goaltender Sanni Ahola, making her second start of the season, stopped three of five Boston attempts to secure her first PWHL win. Aerin Frankel made 17 saves in her 50th career start for Boston, while Ahola turned aside 31 shots for the Charge.

QUOTES

Ottawa alternate captain Emily Clark on the team's 18 wins and one loss when Brianne Jenner scores a goal: "She leads by example every single day. She's an incredible captain and leader for us. When she's going, we're all going. She's been incredible for us this season."

Charge captain Brianne Jenner on the sold-out crowd in Halifax: "We had this Takeover Tour game circled on the calendar. We knew it was going to be a packed house on the East Coast. Outside of TD Place, this is the loudest crowd we've heard this season. It was awesome."

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on the game overall: "It was a fun game. Always good to be back in Halifax. For us, it wasn't our cleanest game that we've played this year, but I still liked our compete. I liked a lot of things about that game and we'll look to build off of this heading into Wednesday."

Fleet forward Jill Saulnier on what it meant to play in her hometown: "I've said it quite a few times since I've arrived here, but it's been a dream of mine to come back and play at home. I left home when I was really young, so to be able to play in front of all my friends and family, including people that flew back home for this game, was really special. What made it even better was the group that I'm with. Everyone with the Fleet and the environment in Boston has been a dream come true."

NOTABLES

Halifax has sold out both of its DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour™ games this season with a combined attendance of ¬Å½ ¬â°20,890 at Scotiabank Centre. Both games went to a shootout with a final score of 2-1, with Montréal prevailing over Toronto in the first game, held on Dec. 17.

The Charge are the first team in the PWHL this season to win six straight games (2-4-0-0), surpassing Boston's opening run of five consecutive regulation victories. With the victory, Ottawa moves into fourth place, just one point behind New York, two points behind Minnesota and six points behind Boston.

Dating back to last season, Ottawa has won its last three Takeover Tour™ games after losing the first three in 2024-25. The Charge has also won each of its last two Takeover Tour™ games beyond regulation, including a 3-2 overtime victory against Minnesota in Chicago on Dec. 21.

Ottawa is 3-3 all-time in shootouts, while Boston is 5-3. The Charge improved to 4-0 in extra-time games this season, including two shootout victories over the Fleet. All three of Ottawa's shootout wins in team history have come against Boston, while all three of Boston's shootout losses have come against Ottawa.

The Charge extended their win streak against the Fleet to four straight games (2-2-0-0). Boston had won five of the first seven meetings between the teams all-time.

Brianne Jenner scored her seventh goal of the season in her 12th game, matching her 2024-25 total in 28 games. The Charge captain has now scored in three straight games (4G), one game away from the longest goal streak of her career (Mar. 20-Apr. 24, 2024). She now has 12 points (7G, 5A), three off last season's mark, co-leading the PWHL in scoring at the end of the game.

Ottawa's all-time regular-season record improved to 18-1 when Jenner scores. The forward is 3-for-4 in her last four shootout attempts, all against Boston, with the Charge winning both shootouts.

Sanni Ahola earned her first PWHL win in just her second career start. The Finnish goaltender became the 15th goalie to record a victory this season, stopping 31 shots and 3 of 5 shootout attempts.

Aerin Frankel became the first goaltender in PWHL history to start 50 regular-season games. The goaltender has a career 1.98 goals against average, .928 save percentage and five shutouts in regular-season play. She has defeated every team in the PWHL this season, except for Ottawa.

Susanna Tapani extended her career-high point streak to five games (2G, 3A) with her fourth goal of the season. The Finnish forward has now scored in four of her five career Takeover Tour™ games (4G), including each of her last three, dating back to last season in St. Louis.

Sarah Wozniewicz recorded the lone assist on Jenner's goal and now has four points (1G, 3A) over her last three games. The forward ranks fifth in team scoring and sits second among Charge rookies with five points (2G, 3A).

Hadley Hartmetz recorded her second assist of the season and her first point since Dec. 3, snapping a five-game scoreless streak. The defender now has two points in nine games this season, both primary assists.

Theresa Schafzahl recorded the secondary assist on Tapani's first-period goal, giving her four points in 11 games this season - one shy of her total through 30 games in 2024-25. The helper also surpassed her assist total from last season.

Alina Müller led all skaters with five shots on goal and was one of 15 different Fleet players to record a shot.

Hannah Brandt scored once in two shootout attempts in the game and has a career shootout success rate of 5-for-9 (55.6%). She also shot twice in the Fleet's last shootout against the Charge.

Ottawa won the faceoff battle, taking 58.9% of the draws. Jenner led the way, winning 15 of 20 (75%) - the highest mark she's had this season. Gabbie Hughes won 7 of 12 (58.3%) and Kateřina Mrázová won 9 of 15 (60.0%). Shay Maloney was the only Fleet player to surpass 50% among those with at least two faceoffs, winning 6 of 11 (54.5%).

Zoe Boyd was scratched from Boston's blue line today due to illness.

Gwyneth Philips was given a day of rest from the Charge lineup.

Jill Saulnier, the only Nova Scotian in today's game, took the ceremonial faceoff opposite Charge backup goaltender Kendra Woodland, a former standout at the University of New Brunswick. Ellie Black, a four-time Canadian Olympic gymnast, dropped the puck.

Canadian icon Anne Murray read the Charge's starting lineup before the game. The quadruple Grammy Award winner and first Canadian to get a number one hit song in the USA had her two grand-nieces Isla and Anna, both young hockey players in the locker-room with her.

THREE STARS

1. Brianne Jenner (OTT) 1G

2. Sanni Ahola (OTT) 31/32 SVS

3. Susanna Tapani (BOS) 1G

STANDINGS

Boston: 23 PTS (7-0-2-2) - 1st Place

Ottawa: 17 PTS (3-4-0-5) - 4th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Tuesday, Jan. 13 at Montréal at 7 p.m. ET

Boston: Wednesday, Jan. 14 vs. Toronto at 7 p.m. ET







