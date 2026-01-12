Frost beat Visiting Torrent 6-2, Move into Second Place

Published on January 11, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost poured on the offense Sunday at Grand Casino Arena, defeating the Seattle Torrent 6-2 in front of an afternoon crowd of 9,787. Grace Zumwinkle and Katy Knoll each scored twice, and Taylor Heise and Sidney Morin both had three points. Knoll opened the scoring for Minnesota, notching her third goal of the season at 17:42 of the first period, with Heise earning the first of her two assists in the contest. The Frost outshot Seattle 45-26 overall, including a 14-9 advantage in the first period. Zumwinkle then scored twice in the second period, first just 40 seconds in, and again at 13:26, her fourth and fifth goals of the season. Seattle cut the deficit to 3-1 on an unassisted goal by forward Jessie Eldridge with 1:35 remaining in the second. Heise restored Minnesota's three-goal lead just 1:17 into the third period, and Knoll added her second goal at 7:51 to push the lead to 5-1. Danielle Serdachny scored for the Torrent to trail 5-2 midway through the third, but Abby Hustler capped the scoring for Minnesota, with Heise recording her third point of the game with the primary assist. Maddie Rooney made 24 saves to secure the win for the Frost, who moved into second place with the victory. Rookie goaltender Hannah Murphy stopped 39 of 45 shots for Seattle, who suffered its second consecutive loss.

QUOTES

Frost Head Coach Ken Klee on the importance of line changes: "We make no secret that when you're part of the Frost, we expect a lot from you, and we need you to contribute. Today, all the lines were rolling. We switched them up a little bit the other day, and I know we can put different combinations, different players with different people. Then, when we have injuries, it's not as big a deal trying to figure out how you're going to plug holes. Great effort by all of our [players] tonight."

Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle on the team's strong performance today: "I think as a line we had a lot of great chances. Coming into a game, that's what you have to focus on is chances, and hopefully you're able to execute on a few of those. I think [today] we saw that with all of the lines - especially with Katy getting two goals, as well. And I think it's a slippery slope to just focus on goals and points and that kind of stuff. But I think tonight, we just focused on getting some great chances, and it paid off for us in the end."

Torrent Head Coach Steve O'Rourke's overall thoughts on the game: "We didn't talk about it but coming in here we knew this was going to be tough for us. This was our day 17 of a road trip and then it's sitting here waiting for us. We don't make the schedule, but they [Minnesota] were well prepared and they're a good hockey team and came at us in ways. We had some pushback at times but just couldn't sustain it, especially second period I thought there was some good momentum and then those timeouts came and you kind of sit and wait for two minutes. Every single time we had some good momentum going those timeouts hit, but I liked our group in terms of just no quit. They kept competing right until the very end."

Seattle forward Jessie Eldridge on whether she expected the turnover puck that led to her goal: "No, but I'm glad it did. I was nice to get one, but obviously not the result we wanted tonight so we'll keep pushing."

NOTABLES

The win marked Minnesota's first game at Grand Casino Arena since Dec. 19. The team had played five consecutive games away from their home arena, including the Chicago Takeover Tour game where they served as the home team, going 1-1-2-1 in that stretch. They are now 2-0-0-1 at Grand Casino Arena this season.

Minnesota became the first team this season to score six goals in a game. The Frost had previously scored six or more goals twice during the regular season in team history: six against Toronto on Dec. 7, 2024, and eight against Boston on May 3, 2025. They also scored seven against Toronto during the 2025 PWHL Playoffs - a 7-5 victory on May 11, 2025.

Taylor Heise recorded her third career three-point game (1G, 2A) and her second in the last four contests. She also had a three-assist game during the 2025 PWHL Playoffs. Heise now has 10 points on the season (2G, 8A), tied for sixth in the PWHL, with eight of those coming in her last five games. The 25-year-old forward added a season-high six shots on goal, ranking second among all skaters.

Katy Knoll notched the first two-goal game of her career, bringing her season total to four goals in 11 games. Last season, she scored just one goal in 21 regular-season games, in addition to two goals over eight playoff games.

Grace Zumwinkle recorded her first multi-point game of the season and third career game with two or more goals. She reached the back of the net twice on Dec. 19, 2024 in New York and had a hat trick on Jan. 6, 2024 against Montréal. The forward's five goals in 11 games this season surpass her four goals across 22 games in 2024-25. Zumwinkle also added a regular season career-high nine shots on goal in the contest. Her all-time high is 10 shots, which she recorded in Game 4 of the 2025 PWHL Walter Cup Finals against Ottawa.

Sidney Morin recorded three assists, which is the first time she has had a three-point game in her PWHL career. The defender entered the contest with only two points this season, more than doubling in today's contest. Before today, her only multi-point performance came on Jan. 11, 2025, when she scored two goals against Ottawa.

Britta Curl-Salemme notched her fourth multi-point game (2A) of the season, bringing her total to 13 points (4G, 9A) in 11 games. She now leads the PWHL in scoring and ranks first in assists among all skaters. The second-year player is just two points shy of matching her rookie-season total of 15 points (9G, 6A) in 28 games.

Maddie Rooney posted her second win of the season in her sixth start, becoming the ninth goalie in the PWHL this season with multiple wins. The goaltender had eight regular-season wins last season, tied for fifth in the PWHL.

Kendall Coyne Schofield added an assist to reach 12 points (8G, 4A) in 11 games - halfway to her 24-point total from last season - tied for second in league scoring. She is one of seven PWHL players averaging a point per game, ranking third in the league at 1.09 points per contest.

Kelly Pannek recorded her 11th point of the season in as many games, matching her total from 30 games in 2024-25. She ranks fifth in league scoring, one of four Frost players in the top 10. The forward also won 13 of 22 face-offs (59.1%), marking eight straight games - and nine of 11 this season - at 50% or higher.

Minnesota rookie Abby Hustler recorded the first multi-point game of her career, scoring a goal and adding an assist. The 2025 second-round pick also set a personal best with five shots on goal. She is tied for seventh among rookies with five points (2G, 3A) in 11 games.

Klára Hymlárová notched her second point of the season - and first assist - in her eleventh game. The point snaps a six-game pointless streak and ties her point total from 2024-25, achieved in 29 games with the Frost.

Rookie goaltender Hannah Murphy made a career-high 39 saves on 45 shots for the Torrent, her third consecutive game with 37 or more saves. The six goals against are the most she has surrendered in a single game in her young career (five games played).

Jessie Eldridge recorded her first multi-point game of the season with an unassisted goal and the secondary helper on Serdachny's goal. As a member of the Sirens last season, the forward had eight multi-point performances across 30 games, which tied for the league lead.

Danielle Serdachny matched her 2024-25 goal total across 30 games with Ottawa with her second of the season, coming in just 10 games. The forward also tallied a season-high four shots on net.

Julia Gosling got on the scoresheet in her first game since being named to Canada's Olympic team on Jan. 9. With the primary assist on Serdachny's goal, the forward is now just one assist and point away from her 2024-25 season total of 10 points (4G, 6A), across 30 games with Toronto.

Frost skaters Kendall Cooper and Mae Batherson both had their league-high six-game point streaks come to an end. During their respective streaks, Cooper had notched seven assists - the longest assist streak in PWHL history - while Batherson recorded two goals and five assists.

The Frost's 45 shots on goal tied for the highest in a PWHL game this season (Montréal at New York on Jan. 2, 2026).

THREE STARS

1. Grace Zumwinkle (MIN) 2G

2. Katy Knoll (MIN) 2G

3. Taylor Heise (MIN) 1G, 2A

STANDINGS

Minnesota: 19 PTS (5-1-2-3) - 2nd Place

Seattle: 17 PTS (3-1-1-5) - 7th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Minnesota: Friday, Jan. 16 at New York at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET

Seattle: Sunday, Jan. 18 vs. Boston at 7 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. CT







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.