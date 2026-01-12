Desbiens Shuts out Goldeneyes in Québec City to Lead Victoire to Narrow 1-0 Win

Published on January 11, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

QUÉBEC CITY, QC - The PWHL returned to Québec City for its second-ever game, with the home team Montréal Victoire once again taking the win by a one goal margin as they defeat the Vancouver Goldeneyes 1-0. Sunday afternoon's DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour featured Team Canada's veteran goaltending duo of Ann-Renée Desbiens and Emerance Maschmeyer, who put on a show at both ends of the ice for the 14,624 fans at Centre Vidéotron, each facing 26 shots with just one goal allowed. Rookie Nicole Gosling made her first career goal a special one with the game-winner as the only scorer 12:17 into the second period when her shot from the blue line bounced past Maschmeyer. Vancouver had its best chance to come back when Abby Roque was assessed a five-minute major penalty 4:06 into the third but could not capitalize as the player advantage was erased 2:48 into the major after an Abby Boreen high sticking call.

Vancouver has a week off before making one more stop on its six-game road trip when they visit Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Meanwhile, Montréal returns home to face Ottawa on Tuesday.

QUOTES

Victoire rookie defender Nicole Gosling on scoring her first goal: "I knew that [a goal] was going to come eventually. Obviously, you'd like for it to come as soon as possible, but it's something that I've been striving for since the first game. I'm still adjusting to the game and the way it's played here, so I'm just happy now to finally get that off my back."

Montréal Head Coach Kori Cheverie on goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens' performance: "From a coach's standpoint, it felt like nothing was getting by her tonight. She felt very calm and composed. She is very calm under pressure, and even in the moments like the five-minute penalty and the six on five at the end, I felt like nothing was going to go past that red line. I love seeing a game like that for Ann, because on a lot of nights, she produces those types of performances but maybe doesn't get that shutout result that she deserves. And so, I was really happy for her, and her teammates were happy for her."

Vancouver Head Coach Brian Idalski on playing in Québec City against Montréal: "Overall, wow, the crowd was unbelievable. That was pretty awesome. [The fans were] super knowledgeable and I thought they brought a lot of great energy overall to the game. I thought it was a pretty good game both ways as far as play. A bounce here, a bounce there, that's the way hockey is. Unfortunately, we didn't get the one that mattered most."

Goldeneyes goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer on playing opposite Team Canada teammate Ann-Renée Desbiens: "We've faced each other many times throughout our career, and we've played alongside each other many times as well. She's an incredible goalie, it's pretty obvious. But I think we have some pretty good battles out there, and it's always a lot of fun playing against her."

NOTABLES

The 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour has completed eight of the 16 scheduled games, and every game at the midway mark has been decided by one goal.

This was the first time in 10 games this season the Victoire have played with a completely healthy lineup.

Montréal has now won both of its PWHL Takeover Tour games this season and in Québec City after defeating Toronto 2-1 in a shootout in Halifax on Dec. 17, 2025, and defeating Ottawa 2-1 last season at Centre Videotron on Jan. 19, 2025.

This was the first 1-0 win in Victoire history. The team previously lost 1-0 to New York on Apr. 1, 2025, at Place Bell.

Vancouver suffered its first regulation loss in its three PWHL Takeover Tour games so far this season, and first-ever game in the province of Québec.

The Victoire now have the highest home winning percentage in the PWHL at .733, while the Goldeneyes have the lowest road winning percentage at .143.

Ann-Renée Desbiens recorded her second shutout of the season and the third of her career, becoming the eighth netminder in PWHL history to reach a trio of shutouts. The performance moved her ahead of Boston's Aerin Frankel for the league's lowest goals against average (1.25) this season among netminders with two or more starts. Playing less than 150km from her hometown of Clermont, QC, the veteran goaltender made her second PWHL start at Videotron Centre, after making 26 saves in the Victoire's 2-1 win over Ottawa on Jan. 19, 2025.

Nicole Gosling is off to a strong start to the year with a point in each of Montréal's three games in 2026 (1G, 2A), since getting on the scoresheet for the first time in her PWHL career with an assist on Jan. 2. The Victoire's fourth overall pick is the fifth rookie defender to reach the back of the net this season.

Marie-Philip Poulin extended her career-high point streak to six games (4G, 5A) and is now tied for the longest in the PWHL this season (also Minnesota's Mae Batherson and Kendall Cooper). After being left off the scoresheet in Québec City last season, the Beauceville, QC native's primary assist lifts her into a three-way tie for second in league scoring with 12 points (5G, 7A) in 10 games. The Victoire captain also had a productive night at the dot, leading all players with 13 wins on 16 draws for an 81.2 win percentage.

Emerance Maschmeyer recorded the second highest save percentage of the season at .962, allowing just one goal on 26 shots for her best performance as a Goldeneye since shutting out New York on Dec. 6. The veteran is the fourth netminder to start nine games for her team this season. Playing for Ottawa at the Québec City Takeover Tour stop last season, Maschmeyer made 33 saves in the 2-1 defeat.

Sophie Jaques's followed up her season-high six shots on Friday with seven this afternoon, bringing her league leading total among defenders to 42 in 12 games, more than halfway to her 2024-25 total of 75 in 25 games.

Shiann Darkangelo had her best game at the dot this season, winning 10/14 faceoffs (71.4%).

THREE STARS

1. Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) 26/26 SVS

2. Nicole Gosling (MTL) 1G

3. Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) 1A

STANDINGS

Montréal: 16 PTS(4-2-0-4) -5thPlace

Vancouver: 12 PTS (3-1-1-7) -7thPlace (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Montréal: Tuesday, Jan. 13 vs. Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET

Vancouver: Saturday, Jan. 17 at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena) at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT







