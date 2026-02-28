Torrent Place Knight on LTIR, Sign Langseth

Published on February 27, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Torrent announced today that the team has placed captain Hilary Knight on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and signed rookie forward Sydney Langseth to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement.

Knight sustained a lower-body injury while representing the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and will be out of the Torrent lineup indefinitely. Through 14 regular season games with Seattle, the 36-year-old from Sun Valley, ID has contributed three goals and seven assists. In Milan, she won her second gold and fifth Olympic medal while setting U.S. Olympic records for all-time goals and points.

"We are so proud to welcome back our six Olympians to Seattle, and we know how ready they are to get to work in this second half," said Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner. "While we're eager to be at full strength and recognize the anticipation of Hilary's return, we're focused on putting her and our team in the best position for a playoff push. Hilary's leadership extends beyond her gameplay, and as we rely on her in other ways to start this half, we're supporting her in full as she recovers."

Langseth was signed to the team's Reserve Player list following an invitation to Seattle's inaugural Training Camp. The 24-year-old hails from Eden Prairie, MN, and played five collegiate seasons at Minnesota State University where she was the Mavericks' all-time leader with 162 games played and finished sixth in program scoring with 90 career points.

The Torrent return to action tonight for the first time following the Olympics when they take on the Toronto Sceptres at 7 p.m. PT at Climate Pledge Arena.







