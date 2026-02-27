Fleet Sign Olivia Zafuto, Place Olivia Mobley on LTIR

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that defender Olivia Zafuto has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement, corresponding with rookie forward Olivia Mobley placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).

Zafuto has been a member of the Fleet for two seasons on the team's Reserve Player list and made her Boston debut in the 2025-26 season opener on Nov. 23 against Montréal. Originally selected by New York in the 12th round of the inaugural draft, she earned her first PWHL point with an assist against Toronto on Jan. 5, 2024, in one of her 13 games played that season. In addition to her time in the PWHL, the Niagara Falls, NY native has experience competing in the PHF, SDHL and with the PWHPA. During her collegiate career at Colgate, Zafuto ranked third among all NCAA Division I defenders in scoring (2018-29) and earned multiple conference honors, including ECAC Hockey All-Conference Second Team and All-NCAA Tournament Team recognition.

Mobley, Boston's third-round pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, sustained an upper-body injury during practice over the Olympic break. The St. Louis Park, MN native has contributed three goals and two assists throughout 10 games this season.

The Fleet return to game action by traveling to Ottawa to face the Charge on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET.

