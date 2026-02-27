Sceptres Sign Lauren Messier to 10-Day Contract

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have announced that forward Lauren Messier has been signed to a 10-day contract ahead of the team's west coast road games. The move was made to help solidify the team's offensive depth while Emma Gentry is sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Messier, from Burlington, ON, was activated from the team's Reserve Player list earlier in the season and appeared in home games against Boston (Nov. 29) and Ottawa (Dec. 4). The former Dartmouth College captain was invited to Sceptres Training Camp after posting career numbers in all scoring categories (8-9-17) in her senior year in the NCAA.

The Sceptres will take on the Seattle Torrent tonight at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT at Climate Pledge Arena, available live to Canadian viewers on TSN. The game is available internationally on YouTube except in Canada, and in Czechia and Slovakia where it is available on Nova Sport.







