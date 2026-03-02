Toronto Sceptres to Celebrate Black History and Excellence with Unity Game on March 8

Published on March 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres will play their second home game after the break, celebrating Black history and excellence on Sun. March 8 against the Minnesota Frost.

The game will open with a Ceremonial Puck Drop performed by Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager of the Toronto Tempo, the city's newest women's professional sports franchise. Her participation reflects cross-sport collaboration and highlights Black leadership across professional women's sports in Toronto. The moment celebrates shared values of excellence, equity, and community impact while strengthening connections between the city's women's sport landscape.

Programming throughout the afternoon will highlight community associations and businesses making an impact across Toronto including:

Group welcomes and video recaps highlighting player-activated visits with Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen

Acknowledgement and support of the Women of Colour Hockey Collective rebrand and continued community impact

Group welcome and video recap of the Hockey Diversity Alliance player visit, highlighting a Sceptres surprise-and-delight appearance at an HDA community event

Group welcome and video recap of the Jean Augustine Centre for Girls player visit, marking 30 years since Jean Augustine introduced Black History Month into the Canadian Senate

Fans can also purchase jerseys featuring this season's Black History Celebration logo created by artist Sophia Yeshi exclusively in the PWHL's Official Online Shop here. The logo honours the past and envisions the future, celebrating the power, expression and solidarity of Black communities.

Join the Toronto Sceptres for the Black History Celebration Unity Game - limited tickets available now.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

Toronto Sceptres to Celebrate Black History and Excellence with Unity Game on March 8 - Toronto Sceptres

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.