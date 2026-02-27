Frost Place Kendall Coyne Schofield on LTIR, Sign Forward Élizabeth Giguère

Published on February 27, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that captain Kendall Coyne Schofield has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), retroactive to Feb. 19, with an upper-body injury sustained while competing for Team USA in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. In a corresponding move, forward Élizabeth Giguère has been activated from the team's Reserve Player list and signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement.

"I am incredibly proud of all our Frost Olympians who demonstrated true excellence on the world stage," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "We are fully committed to supporting Kendall throughout her recovery, and our medical team will be working diligently to help her prepare for her return to the ice. Fortunately, Élizabeth has been training with us since the start of the season, and her skill and experience will be a tremendous asset to our lineup in Kendall's absence."

Prior to joining the Frost, Giguère was a member of the New York Sirens for two seasons and saw action in 53 games and tallied eight points (5G, 3A). Prior to the PWHL, the Québec City native spent the 2022-23 season with the PHF's Boston Pride where she amassed 22 points (6G, 16A) across 18 appearances. During that time, she made her national team debut for Team Canada at the Rivalry Series. Giguère finished her collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth following four years at Clarkson University. The 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award recipient finished her five-year NCAA career sixth in all-time scoring with 295 points across 177 games.

Minnesota heads to Montréal to take on the Victoire on Sunday, March 1, at 12 p.m. CT. The Frost will return to Grand Casino Arena on March 13 at 7 p.m. CT for their first home game following the Olympics.







