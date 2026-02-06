Minnesota Frost to Host Olympic Watch Parties Throughout Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Published on February 6, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost have announced a series of watch parties to be hosted throughout the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 to celebrate the Frost players competing in the Women's Ice Hockey Tournament during select games through Feb. 19.

The Watch Parties will bring the excitement of the Olympic Winter Games to the Frost community with events that feature live game broadcasts, fan activations and opportunities to engage with various Frost players and staff. Fans can visit The Ultimate Away Game - PWHL's Olympic Hub for watch party updates, player schedules and Olympic coverage throughout the tournament.

Watch Party Details:

Tuesday, Feb. 10

USA vs. Canada - 1:10 p.m. CT

A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Friday, Feb. 13

Quarterfinal Game - 2:10 p.m. CT

Bunny's Bar & Grill, 5916 Excelsior Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55416

Monday, Feb. 16

Semifinal Game - 9:40 a.m. CT

Bunny's Bar & Grill, 5916 Excelsior Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55416

Thursday, Feb. 19

Gold Medal Game - 1:00 p.m. CT

Shamrock's Bar & Grill, 995 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102

The Frost have eight players competing in Milano Cortina 2026, including captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, alternate captains Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein and forwards Britta Curl-Salemme, Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle representing the United States, while Klára Hymlárová and Denisa Křížová represent Czechia.

For information on upcoming Minnesota Frost games - and to purchase tickets - please visit thepwhl.com/Minnesota-Frost/tickets.







