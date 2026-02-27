Desbiens Shines as Montréal Wins Fourth Straight, Moves into Tie for First

Published on February 27, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier shoots against the Montréal Victoire

NEWARK, NJ -The Montréal Victoire extended their winning streak to four games and moved into a tie for first place in the standings, with Ann-Renée Desbiens making 34 saves in a 4-1 win over the New York Sirens at Prudential Center on Thursday night. In the PWHL's first post-Olympics game, Montréal jumped out to a fast start, scoring three goals in the first 10:07 - on three of their first four shots. Dara Greig struck first for the Victoire, notching her second goal of the season just 5:00 into the first period. Jade Downie-Landry followed 47 seconds later to give Montréal an early 2-0 lead, and rookie Skylar Irving added an unassisted marker less than five minutes later, giving the visitors a 3-0 advantage. The Sirens, who outshot Montréal 10-5 in the first period, got on the board at 5:57 of the second period when rookie Casey O'Brien scored on the power play, her fifth goal of the season, cutting the lead to 3-1. Montréal regained their three-goal advantage early in the third when forward Lina Ljungblom scored her first of the season - and second point of the night - just 3:43 into the frame with a power play marker. Laura Stacey collected the primary assist on the goal, her second of the game, and became the eighth player in league history to reach 50 career points. Despite being outshot 35-22, Montréal held on behind Desbiens' tenth win of the season. Sirens goaltender Kayle Osborne allowed three goals on six shots - rookie Callie Shanahan came in and stopped 15 of 16 in relief. The Victoire share first place with the Boston Fleet, who have two games in hand, while New York has lost four in a row and remain in fourth place.

QUOTES

Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the play of the team's defenders: "I did like the confidence that our defender's core played with tonight, and it was nice for them to get those reps and get the rust off a little bit. They were big contributors to our offense, our puck moving ability, keeping pucks in at the blue. So, I really liked what they brought tonight."

Montréal forward Hayley Scamurra on returning to the PWHL following the Olympics: "Having the PWHL is huge right now because of all that momentum. In years past, once the Olympics were over people had nothing to see for another four years, or a World Championship. I just think we're really excited to come back to our markets and play our game, and I know we probably had a lot of new viewers. I think the key is to just keep doing what we've been doing and keep putting a good

product on the ice."

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on what he saw after the Sirens went down three goals in the first period: "I think [it was a] slow start. You know, we had some moments in the first period that we liked, and there was that stretch there for six or seven minutes where we got away from some of our habits, and they were able to capitalize on those looks that they got. It's unfortunate, but we've got to be ready to play."

Sirens forward Sarah Fillier on the momentum women's hockey and the PWHL gained from the Olympics: "I mean, I think it already has... gotten a boost from the Olympics. If you watch the gold medal game, I think it's one of the best hockey games that we've played against the U.S. - it might have been the best hockey game in the whole tournament. So yeah, we're just trying to draw new fans, draw international fans, grow in our markets. It's always nice to come back to our New York fans and we're always trying to draw in bigger crowds."

NOTABLES

Montréal has won four straight games since losing to New York in Washington D.C. on Jan. 18. They are the first team in the PWHL this season to string together two four-game winning streaks, previously winning four straight from Nov. 25 to Dec. 20.

New York has lost four straight games since their Takeover Tour win over Montréal. They are the first team in the PWHL this season to post two four-game losing streaks, previously dropping four straight from Dec. 3-21.

The Victoire have won consecutive games by three-goal margins (3-0 vs. Toronto on Jan. 28) for the first time in team history. Minnesota is the only other team in the PWHL to achieve the feat this season, doing so on two different occasions.

Montréal's three goals in the first period tied for the most scored by any team this season. This was the second time New York has surrendered three goals in the opening frame.

The Victoire went 1-for-2 on the power play to improve their season efficiency to 20.9%, now the league's highest percentage. They have scored at least one goal in each of their last three games with a player advantage.

Montréal registered a season-low 22 shots on goal, 10 fewer than their season average. New York has outshot their opponents in 10 of their 17 games but have only won three such games.

Ann-Renée Desbiens is the first goaltender this season to record 10 wins. The Canadian Olympic silver medalist has allowed one or fewer goals in nine of her 14 starts, including three with more than 30 saves. She improved her league leading goals-against-average to 1.14 and save percentage to .956. Her 34 saves are the most she has made in regulation this season.

Laura Stacey's second assist of the game brought her career point total to 50 (23G, 27A) in her 66th career regular-season game, becoming the eighth PWHL player to reach the half-century points mark. The Olympic silver medalist now has eight assists on the season, moving into a tie for fourth in the league in the category. Her assist total through her first 16 games this season matches her output from the 2024 season in 23 games and is three shy of her 2024-25 total in 27 games.

Jade Downie-Landry recorded her first point as a member of Montréal in her ninth game with the team after missing the team's first seven games of the season on LTIR. The game-winner was the fourth of her career, with her previous GWG coming as a member of the Sirens against the Victoire on Apr. 1, 2025. The forward, who was a member of the Sirens for her first two PWHL seasons, snapped an 11-game point drought with the tally.

Downie-Landry appeared to have scored her second goal of the night at 3:37 of the second period, however, following video review with the on-ice officials in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room, the goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference.

Lina Ljungblom recorded her first two points (1G, 1A) of the season for Montréal in her seventh appearance, after missing the team's first nine games while on LTIR. The Swedish Olympian recorded three points in Milan but snapped a 12-game PWHL regular-season pointless drought dating back to the 2024-25 season, with her previous point coming 346 days ago (Mar. 18, 2025).

Dara Greig has points in consecutive games for the first time in her PWHL career after tallying an assist before the Olympic break (Jan. 28 vs. Toronto). Tonight's tally was the second goal of her career, coming in her 45th PWHL game, with both of her career goals scored this season. Her first came on Dec. 20 vs. Vancouver.

Casey O'Brien scored her fifth of the season and is now tied for first in rookie scoring alongside teammate Kristýna Kaltounková and ranks eighth in overall league scoring with 12 points (5G, 7A). The Sirens forward is riding a four-game point streak, a new career high. She leads all rookies with three power-play goals, tied for second among all skaters in the category. O'Brien now has points in nine of her last 11 contests.

Skylar Irving recorded her first career PWHL goal in her 14th career game. The rookie forward now has three points (1G, 2A) in her last four games after recording one point in her first ten games with the Victoire.

Natálie Mlýnková recorded her third assist of the season and now has seven points (4G, 3A), moving into fourth in team scoring and tied for eighth in PWHL rookie scoring. After leading Czechia in Olympic scoring, the forward now has points in back-to-back games for the third time this season - she has yet to record a three-game point streak.

Shiann Darkangelo recorded her second assist of the season in her 16th game. The forward, who joined the Victoire ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, has points in back-to-back games for the first time as a member of Montréal and now has five points (3G, 2A) on the season. She also posted a 52.6% face-off success rate, marking her fourth consecutive game above 50% and the 12th time this season she has been above that mark.

Nicole Gosling has assisted in consecutive games and ranks fourth among rookie defenders in the category with five. All six of her PWHL points have come in nine games since the calendar turned to 2026.

Sarah Fillier recorded the tenth assist of the season, moving into sole possession of second place in the category among all PWHL players. The Olympic silver medalist, who tied for the league scoring lead as a rookie last season, sits second in team scoring (1G, 10A), one point shy of team co-leaders O'Brien and Kaltounková, and has seven assists in her last six games.

Maja Nylén Persson has recorded points in back-to-back games for the first time this season (2A) and the third time in her PWHL career. The Swedish Olympian now has five points (1G, 4A) in 16 games. Her assist total matches her 2024-25 output, and she is one point shy of equaling her total points from last season, in 23 games played.

Kayle Osborne made her league leading 16th start of the season and was pulled for the first time in her PWHL career. Backup Callie Shanahan made her second appearance of the season after debuting on Jan. 20.

Marie-Philip Poulin was scratched from the Victoire lineup for the first time this season and is listed day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Erin Ambrose, placed on LTIR earlier today, missed her second game of the season. Amanda Boulier and Kati Tabin served as alternate captains in their place.

Jincy Roese missed her first game of the season on the Sirens blue line due to illness.

THREE STARS

1.Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) 34/35 SV

2.Lina Ljungblom (MTL) 1G, 1A

3. Casey O'Brien (NY) 1G

STANDINGS

Montréal:30 PTS (8-3-0-5) -1stPlace (Tied)

New York: 24 PTS (7-0-3-7) - 4th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Montréal: Sunday, Mar. 1 vs Minnesota at 1 p.m. ET

New York: Thursday, Mar. 5 vs. Boston at 7 p.m. ET

