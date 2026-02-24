New York Sirens Resume Season with Black History Month Unity Game

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens are set to return to action this Thursday, Feb. 27, when the team hosts its Black History Celebration Unity Game at Prudential Center, taking on the Montréal Victoire in their first game since the Winter Olympics. The Black History Celebration is designed to honor Black history, creativity, and the ongoing contributions of Black artists, leaders, and community-builders within hockey - and across sport. Through art, music, cultural performance, and in-arena recognition, the Unity Game creates space for reflection, celebration, and meaningful engagement with Black communities.

Programming throughout the night has been developed in partnership with Black-led organizations and cultural institutions to ensure authenticity, respect, and cultural integrity. Throughout the night, fans will experience cultural elements woven seamlessly into the gameday atmosphere, highlighting Black heritage, expression, and community impact including:

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" Performance - A powerful live rendition of the iconic hymn, performed by Red Bank's own Count Basie Gospel Choir, honoring legacy, resilience, and unity.

Black-Owned Business & Organization Showcase - Fans can explore and engage with Black-owned businesses and community organizations throughout the concourse, highlighting entrepreneurship, cultural influence, and community leadership.

Gallery Exhibition in Collaboration with The Newark Museum of Art - A curated art gallery on the concourse featuring work from local artists of color, presented in partnership with The Newark Museum of Art. This exhibition celebrates community talent, creative expression, and cultural storytelling through visual art.

Performance by the Scarlet Divas of Rutgers University - A high-energy showcase by the Scarlet Divas, Rutgers University's dynamic majorette dance team, performing during the first intermission. Known for their precision, power, and HBCU-inspired style, the Divas will bring vibrant choreography, school pride, and electrifying spirit to the concourse celebration, honoring culture, movement, and community expression.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a special pregame moment featuring Sophia Yeshi, the artist and designer behind this season's Black History Month Celebration logo. Yeshi's work highlights themes of empowerment, identity, and bold Black creativity. A special Black History Celebration jersey featuring Yeshi's logo is available for purchase here.

Additional special guests in attendance will include Ivy Harrington, 2025 Miss New Jersey, and Jordan Sanchez, National American Miss 2026 (New York).

Join the New York Sirens in celebrating Black History Month - tickets available now.

