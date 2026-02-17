New York Sirens to Host Olympic Gold Medal Game Watch Party at American Dream Mall

NEWARK, NJ - TheNew York Sirens will host The Ultimate Watch Party for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 women's hockey gold medal game between USA and Canada this Thursday, Feb. 19, at THE GAMEROOM at American Dream Mall, beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET. Fans are invited to come together for this historic matchup, which features three New York Sirens players - Sarah Fillier, Kristin O'Neill, and Kayle Osborne - representing Canada as they face off against Team USA for gold.

The Sirens' watch party features the live gold medal game broadcast, along with fan activations and opportunities to engage with the organization.

Watch Party Details:

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 19 at 1:10 p.m. ET

WHAT: Olympic Winter Games Gold Medal Game

WHERE: THE GAMEROOM, located inside American Dream Mall (1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ)







