Six Minnesota Frost Win Olympic Gold in Italy

Published on February 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

ST. PAUL, MN - In a thrilling 2-1 overtime finish, the United States Women's National Team captured gold at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 today against Canada, led by six members of the Minnesota Frost. Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield (F), alternate captains Lee Stecklein (D) and Kelly Pannek (F), along with Grace Zumwinkle (F), Britta Curl-Salemme (F) and Taylor Heise (F) represented the Frost on the ice as Team USA captured its third gold medal in Olympic women's hockey history. The Frost celebrated today's victory with fans at a Watch Party at Shamrock's Bar and Grill in Saint Paul.

Coyne Schofield and Stecklein have both amassed four Olympic medals, including two gold, having previously won in PyeongChang 2018. Pannek also won her second gold medal and third overall. This marks the second medal and first gold for Zumwinkle and first-ever Olympic medals for Heise and Curl-Salemme. All six players are members of the prestigious Triple Gold Club, notably winning Olympic gold, World Championship gold and the Walter Cup. Frost goaltenders Nicole Hensley and Maddie Rooney and former Frost defender Claire Thompson are also part of the distinguished list.

Team USA's journey to gold was earned in phenomenal fashion, outscoring opponents 33-2 across seven tournament games. First-time Olympians Curl-Salemme (1G, 5A) and Heise (2G, 3A) led the way offensively for the Frost with six and five points, respectively. Heise's last assist came on a pass to Boston Fleet captain Megan Keller at 4:07 of overtime for the game-winning goal that sealed the gold. Coyne Schofield added three goals, with two coming in the quarterfinal victory over Italy on Feb. 13. Stecklein and Pannek both added two assists each while Zumwinkle added one at the conclusion of the tournament.

The Frost were also represented on the bench by Head Athletic Trainer Katie Homan in her third Olympic appearance (2018, 2022) and Head Equipment Manager Sis Paulsen in her second appearance (2022).

The Minnesota Frost will return to action when they travel to Montréal to take on the Victoire on March 1. The Frost will welcome all eight of its Olympians home when they host the Seattle Torrent at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul on March 13 with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. CT.

