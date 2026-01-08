New York Sirens Set to Take the Ice at Madison Square garden on April 4th against the Seattle Torrent

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will host a home game at The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, on Saturday, Apr. 4 at 8 p.m. ET against the Seattle Torrent.

"Madison Square Garden has a storied women's sports history, and on April 4, the New York Sirens will add their own chapter at The World's Most Famous Arena, as fans get the chance to attend professional women's hockey at the Garden for the first time," said General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Playing at the Garden is an honor and sharing it with our dedicated fans will make it even more special. New York doesn't just watch moments; it lives with them. This is one of those nights meant to be experienced together, in the building, as part of the history of our team, our league, and everyone who helps bring it to life."

The New York Sirens' matchup against the Seattle Torrent will be the PWHL's first game at Madison Square Garden, marking the Sirens' arrival at the epicenter of New York City sports and opening the doors for fans across the metro area to be part of a historic moment. On Feb. 28, 2021, Madison Square Garden hosted its first professional women's hockey game as the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) hosted a Dream Gap Tour stop featuring Team Minnesota against Team New Hampshire. The game was broadcast live across the United States and Canada, though it was played without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Madison Square Garden has a rich legacy of showcasing world-class women's athletes-from the historic all-female boxing event featuring Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano to Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, and Nadia Comaneci," said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, MSG Marquee Events & Operations. "We are excited to partner with the Professional Women's Hockey League and welcome the New York Sirens to The World's Most Famous Arena for what promises to be an electrifying matchup against the Seattle Torrent on April 4."

Madison Square Garden has long been a stage for record-setting moments in women's sports. In 1975, the venue hosted the first women's college basketball game ever played at Madison Square Garden, when Queens College faced Immaculata before a crowd of nearly 12,000 fans, signaling early and undeniable demand for women's sports on a premier stage. In boxing, the Garden made history when the sold-out 2022 bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano became the first women's boxing match to ever headline Madison Square Garden, widely billed as the "biggest women's fight of all time." The arena's legacy also includes landmark women's tennis events featuring trailblazers like Billie Jean King, whose impact on women's sports continues today as a member of the PWHL's Advisory Board.

The Sirens and Torrent's April 4 matchup will mark their third and final meeting of the 2025-26 PWHL regular season. The teams have evenly split the season series, with Seattle claiming a 2-1 win in the first meeting after Torrent captain Hilary Knight and former Sirens forward Alex Carpenter scored in the final two minutes of regulation. Most recently, the Sirens earned a 4-3 victory in the PWHL Takeover Tour game in Dallas, led by a standout performance from New York City native Casey O'Brien, who recorded a hat trick.

Tickets for the New York Sirens' historic game at Madison Square Garden will be released through a series of on-sale opportunities. Presale access begins today for season ticket members, followed by a presale for fans subscribed to the Sirens newsletter starting Monday, January 12. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET and are available.







