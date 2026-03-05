Boston Fleet Sell out April 11 Game at TD Garden

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has sold out the first-ever Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) game at TD Garden, set for Apr. 11 against the Montréal Victoire at 7 p.m. ET.

"Selling out TD Garden is a powerful moment for our team and for women's hockey, and it says everything you need to know about the passion this city has for the Fleet," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Boston is the ultimate sports city, and seeing this kind of support shows that women's professional sports belong on the biggest stages. Our players and our fans have earned this together, and we can't wait to experience a packed TD Garden on April 11."

At a capacity of more than 17,800, the Fleet's game at TD Garden would surpass the PWHL's current U.S. attendance record and is expected to rank second all-time on the list. PWHL ticket demand continues to climb, with league attendance up more than 17 percent season over season through the first half of the 2025-26 campaign.

Also announced today, the New York Sirens have officially sold out the first-ever PWHL game at Madison Square Garden as the team is set to host the Seattle Torrent on Apr. 4.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, TD Garden stands as New England's premier sports and entertainment arena and one of the most recognized venues in North America. In recent years, the arena has also become a major stage for women's sports. TD Garden has hosted the Women's Beanpot Championship for three consecutive years, with a record-setting crowd of over 13,000 in 2025. The WNBA's Connecticut Sun have likewise played at the Garden for the past two summers, delivering back-to-back sellouts and further underscoring the venue's growing role in elevating women's sports on every level.

"Seeing the Boston Fleet sell out TD Garden is an exciting and meaningful moment - one that underscores the powerful momentum around women's sports in Boston," said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden and EVP & COO of the Boston Bruins. "Boston has consistently shown up for women's sports, and there's an even deeper sense of pride in welcoming goldmedal Olympians back home as part of the Boston Fleet. This roster includes some of the best in the world, and the atmosphere inside TD Garden will represent the quality on the ice."

Matchups between the Fleet and Victoire have delivered the intensity befitting the storied Boston-Montréal rivalry. Since the PWHL's launch in 2024, the two teams have met in 11 regular-season games, with seven decided in overtime or a shootout. Their most dramatic showdown came during the 2024 PWHL Playoffs, when Boston swept Montréal in a best-of-five semifinal series featuring three consecutive overtime games, including a marathon triple-overtime battle on May 11, 2024.

Tickets for remaining Fleet home games are available for purchase here.







